Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot; suspect killed after grabbing officer’s gun

A Kansas City, Kan., police officer shot and killed a man suspected of indecent exposure late Sunday after the man allegedly grabbed an officer’s gun during a struggle and shot another officer, police said.
The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. The second officer was also injured and taken to the hospital.
“Both of the officers have minor injuries,” Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a message on Twitter after visiting the officers at the hospital. “We expect them to make a full recovery.”
The shootings occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday while officers were responding to a report of indecent exposure in the 400 block of North 18th Street.
Arriving officers found a man in his apartment. A struggle ensued and the man allegedly was able to take an officer’s gun and fire a shot, hitting an officer, police said.
A second officer shot the man, who died at the scene.
Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment. Only one officer had been shot, police said.
A property manager at the apartment building said the man was in the process of being evicted from the apartment.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
