Jackson County prosecutors dismiss charges in 2012 Raytown random shooting death

Jackson County prosecutors have dismissed second-degree murder charges in the 2012 shooting death of a Raytown jogger.
Craig L. Brown was accused in the killing of Harry Stone, who was gunned down during his morning run on May 13, 2012 near 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
On Wednesday, prosecutors said they dismissed the criminal charges when they knew key witnesses would not be available for trial.
Mike Mansur, a spokesman for Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, said they would continue to work with police to pursue charges.
For years, police had been looking for two people who drove past Stone as he jogged. One opened fire, apparently for no reason.
The random shooting shocked the Raytown community.
Before he died in surgery, Stone told a hospital anesthesiologist that two black men with “dreads” shot him from a passing car. Brown wore his hair in dreadlocks at the time of Stone’s death, according to witnesses cited in court records.
Investigators also connected the car believed used in the 2012 killing to Brown, the court records said. And Brown allegedly possessed the murder weapon, a Glock handgun, when he wrecked a different vehicle in January 2015. Kansas City police found the gun in the glove box, according to court documents.
Stone, a U.S. Army veteran and property manager for a Lee’s Summit residential development, was mortally wounded as he jogged near 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
At the time, police searched for a dark-colored four-door car with at least two occupants that fled the scene.
The Metro Squad assembled to investigate but disbanded several days later without making an arrest.
In the years that followed, numerous fundraising events, including church pancake breakfasts, helped increase the reward fund for finding the killer from $10,000 to $25,000.
Others donated money through a website and wore wristbands bearing the words “Do the Right Thing.”
