Arson investigation under way after fire damages Dirty Don’s Bargain Center in Raytown

Investigators think someone set a three-alarm fire that damaged two outbuildings of Dirty Don’s Bargain Center Sunday.
Raytown police, the Missouri fire marshall’s office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are collaborating in the ongoing investigation.
Fire crews responded to the fire about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at 9700 E. 56th Street. Evidence at the scene indicated it was arson, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
