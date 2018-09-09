Car fleeing police in Westport wrecks near Country Club Plaza, leaving 3 injured

A car speeding away from police in Westport early Sunday morning wrecked near the Country Club Plaza, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a silver Volvo S70 tried to drive around a traffic control barricade in the Westport entertainment district.
A police car stopped the Volvo near 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard, but as an officer approached the car it started up again, made a U-turn and sped away.
Another police car tried to stop the Volvo, but it continued fleeing at high speeds.
The Volvo was heading south on JC Nichols Parkway when the driver lost control while making a left turn and the car left the road at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
The Volvo destroyed a tree, flipped onto its top, hit a pole and and struck a chain link fence alongside some tennis courts, according to police.
Three people in the car were extricated and taken to a hospital. Two were in stable condition with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
One person had injures that were life-threatening, police said.
