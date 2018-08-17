Prosecutors charge Lee’s Summit man in sexual assault, stabbing of KC woman

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged a 24-year-old man with several felonies for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house and sexually assaulting and stabbing her.
Spencer M. Franklin of Lee’s Summit was charged with first-degree sodomy, assault, burglary and armed criminal action in the attack early Thursday in Kansas City.
Bond was set at $200,000. No court date has been set.
In court documents, prosecutors allege: The victim said she was asleep when she woke and saw someone standing in her bedroom doorway. She called out to the person and Franklin, who appeared to be armed with a knife, walked into the bedroom.
Franklin got on the top of the woman said to her, “It’s OK; I’m not going to hurt you.” The victim pleaded with Franklin and told him no, but he made her perform a sex act.
When she bit him, Franklin stabbed the woman several times in the torso and thigh. He then chased her as she escaped from the bedroom and ran downstairs.
Franklin punched the woman several times. She managed to open the door, where she was met by a neighbor who had heard the commotion. She was treated at a hospital.
According to court documents, investigators obtained video surveillance from the victim’s house that showed Franklin prowling through the residence.
After Franklin was arrested, detectives executed a search warrant to examine his body for evidence. Police said they noticed bite wounds that were still bleeding at the time of the exam.
