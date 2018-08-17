Platte County deputies seize drugs valued at more than $900,000 after vehicle pursuit

Platte County authorities charged a man and a woman on Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana from their van after a vehicle pursuit.
Authorities estimated the street value of the marijuana at $922,000.
Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Ky., is accused of felony delivery of a controlled substance, speeding and failure to yield to sirens from an emergency vehicle. Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Deputies stopped a 2008 Ford E-350 van after a pursuit about 2 p.m. They said they searched the van, found the marijuana and arrested Browning and Deliz.
The two are being held in the Platte County Detention Center on bonds set at $15,000. No court date has been set.
