Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Ky., and Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas, face drug charges in Platte County.
Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Ky., and Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas, face drug charges in Platte County.
Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Ky., and Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas, face drug charges in Platte County.

Crime

Platte County deputies seize drugs valued at more than $900,000 after vehicle pursuit

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

August 17, 2018 09:34 PM

Platte County authorities charged a man and a woman on Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana from their van after a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities estimated the street value of the marijuana at $922,000.

Destiny Browning, 37, of Louisville, Ky., is accused of felony delivery of a controlled substance, speeding and failure to yield to sirens from an emergency vehicle. Paul Deliz, 41, of Mesquite, Texas, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Deputies stopped a 2008 Ford E-350 van after a pursuit about 2 p.m. They said they searched the van, found the marijuana and arrested Browning and Deliz.

The two are being held in the Platte County Detention Center on bonds set at $15,000. No court date has been set.

  Comments  