Board member of lacrosse team admits to trying to solicit sex from teen player

A board member of a local lacrosse team who offered to be a “sex coach” to a female player has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in Platte County Associate Circuit Court.
James L. McEnerney, 61, of Overland Park was charged with second-degree sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor, after sending sexually-suggestive texts to a 17-year-old player.
McEnerney was an on-site coordinator and board member for a local lacrosse club team that the teenager played on, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a statement.
“This defendant used his position of trust and influence to try to entice a young team member into sex, while also saying he could help her play college lacrosse. Fortunately, she had the strength to reject his shameful advances.”
McEnerney pleaded guilty to the criminal charge on July 24.
According to Zahnd, McEnerney offered to send the girl pictures of his genitals. She refused. McEnerney also attempted to get the victim to engage in sexual conversations with him, which she declined.
In text messages to the player, McEnerney offered to be the her “sex coach” according to prosecutors.
The teen also described an incident in which McEnerney touched her thigh and kissed her on the cheek. The sexual advances made the girl feel scared and uncomfortable, Zahnd said.
When the victim’s mother found the text messages and confronted McEnerney, he apologized. McEnerney said what he did was “disgusting” and that he was “ashamed.”
McEnerney faces a maximum of 15 days in the Platte County Detention Center. No sentencing date has been set.
Zahnd said he was frustrated that McEnerney will spend very little time in jail. Zahnd has asked state lawmakers to approved legislation that would impose harsher penalties for such crimes.
“Today, club sports are vitally important athletic training grounds for many children,” Zahnd said. “If a high school coach has sex with a high school player, it is felony regardless of the victim’s age. That should also be true for a club sport.”
