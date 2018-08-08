Leawood lawyer guilty of tax evasion

A Leawood lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to evading federal income taxes.
David B. Mandelbaum admitted in his plea that he hid income and assets from the Internal Revenue Service over a five-year period during which he owed about $132,000 in federal income taxes.
Mandelbaum set up bank accounts under different identities and deposited his own money in a trust account set up for funds belonging to his clients, federal prosecutors said.
As part of Wednesday’s plea agreement, Mandelbaum will be required to pay about $202,000 in restitution to the IRS.
His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
