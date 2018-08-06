Raw video: Male pedestrian struck and killed on Missouri 1 at N.E. 73rd Terrace

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Missouri 1 at N.E. 73rd Terrace across from a Walmart. The vehicle's driver stopped and is cooperating, police said.
Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.

Lenexa police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, seen at 99th and Holmes Road in Kansas City in the early morning July 22, in connection with an investigation of sexual assault.