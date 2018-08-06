Raw video: Male pedestrian struck and killed on Missouri 1 at N.E. 73rd Terrace

Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies killed a man who fired at them with a rifle in the the 1000 block of Highland Drive Saturday evening. The man was suicidal, according to Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty police.
Two people were killed and eight injured overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning in five separate incidents. One involved a police shootout and standoff when someone shot for several minutes at police.
Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.
Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a large argument outside her home, Kansas City police said. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation. The homicide was reported in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue. A suspect is in custody.
Kelly Jackson, mother and Bernice Jackson, grandma of 27-year-old Deandrea Vine, a single mother of four children, who was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, were not foreseeing what would happen to Deandrea.
“He was a good person, he never hurt nobody,” said Janice Shelton of Kansas City, who looks over a recent photograph of her boyfriend, Leonard Joyner III, who was shot and killed after a minor traffic accident Sunday at 51st and Swope Parkway.