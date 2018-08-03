Two injured as gunfire erupts Friday afternoon near 82nd and Euclid in Kansas City

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon during a large argument outside her home, Kansas City police said. It is unclear if she was involved in the altercation. The homicide was reported in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue. A suspect is in custody.
Kelly Jackson, mother and Bernice Jackson, grandma of 27-year-old Deandrea Vine, a single mother of four children, who was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, were not foreseeing what would happen to Deandrea.
“He was a good person, he never hurt nobody,” said Janice Shelton of Kansas City, who looks over a recent photograph of her boyfriend, Leonard Joyner III, who was shot and killed after a minor traffic accident Sunday at 51st and Swope Parkway.
Crystal Foster, estranged daughter of Ronald Kidwell, says her father is a white supremacist. She was not surprised to learn he was charged with the murder of a black woman and says she hopes the "monster" goes to jail for life.
WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. On June 29 an unidentified subject targeted three males with gunfire outside an Independence apartment complex, striking a 7- year-old child, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A 25-year-old man, who on Sunday wounded three Kansas City police officers and was later killed in a firefight with officers during an onslaught of police activity that besieged an East Side neighborhood.