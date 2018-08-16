West’s Griffin receives national coaching honor

Lee’s Summit West girls track and cross country coach Jesse Griffin has picked up another national honor.
Griffin was recently selected the 2017-18 National High School Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year by the National High School Coaches Association. In 2017, Griffin was named Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.
Griffin received the honor after leading West to a third consecutive Class 5 girls team championship last May at the Missouri state track meet, his fifth title at the school.
His 2017 squad set an all-time state record with 109 points, the most by a girls or boys team in any class.
Griffin has also coached four state-champion girls cross country teams at LS West, the last one in 2011. The Titans placed third in last year’s Class 4 state meet and second in 2016.
A math teacher at West, Griffin has worked at the school for 11 years. He previously taught and coached at Lee’s Summit North High School, Raytown South High School and at a school in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In addition, he served as a graduate assistant track and field/cross country coach at Emporia State University.
“We are extremely pleased to honor Coach Griffin as National Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year,” said Eric Hess, Executive Director of the NHSCA. “Coach Griffin’s commitment to excellence for his student-athletes on-and-off the athletic fields makes him an great choice for this honor.”
Griffin is the first coach from Missouri to win the NHSCA National Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year award.
Throughout 2018, the NHSCA will be honoring high achievers in the high school coaching community by choosing Coaches of the Year in a total of 20 boys and girls sports. It’s the 19th straight year that the NHSCA has presented its National Coach of the Year Awards.
Each one of the honorees will receive a trophy, and will be honored in the National High School Sports Digital Hall of Fame Museum that the NHSCA is currently designing.
Comments