Harrison brothers to host basketball skills camp, tournament

For two days later this month, Shaquille and Monte Harrison will make their presence felt in the Lee’s Summit West gym again.
Shaquille Harrison, a 2012 Lee’s Summit West graduate who now plays for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, is playing host to a Skills Camp on July 20 at West. That will be followed the next day with The Harrison Brothers Kansas City Basketball Alumni Tournament.
The Skills Camp will be divided into two sessions. The first session, for boys and girls six to 10 years of age, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The second session for ages 10-14 will run from noon to 3 p.m.
Camp participants will receive a T-shirt and a signed photo with Shaquille Harrison. Camp helpers will include former and current college and professional players.
The Kansas City Basketball Alumni Tournament July 21 aims to increase the public awareness about stroke prevention and the impact of stroke on survivors, families and caregivers. Eunice Francis, the Harrison brothers’ grandmother, passed away from an unexpected stroke.
Proceeds from the tournament, which costs $25 to enter, will be divided between The National Stroke Association and the Lee’s Summit West basketball program. The tournament will be limited to 12 teams.
Shaquille Harrison averaged 17.3 points and seven rebounds a game and led West to the Class 5 state tournament his senior year. After four years at Tulsa, where he became the first player to start every game in four seasons, he signed with the Northern Arizona Suns, the Phoenix Suns’ team in the NBA’s developmental G League in 2016.
Last February, Harrison was called up by the Phoenix Suns and signed to a 10-day contract with the team. Signed to a multiyear deal in March, Harrison played in 23 games for the Suns last season and averaged 6.6 points per game.
Monte Harrison was a three-sport star when he graduated from Lee’s Summit West in 2014 and also played for a state-tournament basketball team his senior year. He had a football scholarship offer from Nebraska but decided to play baseball after the Milwaukee Brewers picked him in the second round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.
After being traded to the Miami Marlins last January, Harrison now plays for the Marlins’ Class AA team in Jacksonville, Fla.
To sign up for the camp or the tournament, go to ShaqHarrisonSkillsCamp.com
