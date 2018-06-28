Blair one of six A’s chosen for Mid-Plains All-Star Game

Six members of the Midwest Athletics – including one from Lee’s Summit High School – have been selected to play in the Mid-Plains League All-Star Game.
Pitcher Dalen Blair, catcher Michael Briggs, infielder Tucker Perkins, outfielder Daunte Freeman, outfielder Eli Dilday and pitcher/outfielder Zach Pratt will represent the A’s in the annual All-Star Game, which will take place July 5 at the new Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy.
Blair, 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA, leads the A’s in both categories and is near the top of the league with 30 strikeouts. A member of Lee’s Summit’s 2017 Class 5 state tournament team, Blair will be a sophomore next year at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.
Briggs, a former Belton player who currently plays for Missouri State, is batting .297 with a team-leading .865 slugging percentage for the A’s. His six home runs lead the league and he was tied for third in RBIs with 19.
Perkins, who went to Emporia State after playing for Belton, is batting .382 with 20 runs this season for the A’s. Pratt, who is headed to MCC-Maple Woods after graduating from Belton last May, has a 2-0 record with a 3.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
Freeman, who plays for the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kan., is batting .471 with seven doubles and 18 RBIs. Dilday, from Central Missouri, has the league’s third-best batting average at .486 with four homers and 14 RBIs.
All six players have powered the Athletics to first place in the Mid-Plains’ East Division with a 13-4 record before the start of a three-game home series June 28 against the Liberty Monarchs. They had won four of their last five games going into the series.
The Mid-Plains League All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. and will cap a full day of events at the Urban Youth Academy. Players will get to participate in a youth clinic, a home run derby and a tour of the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
