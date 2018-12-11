Lee’s Summit schools to continue talk on balancing enrollment

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Lee’s Summit School District will consider steps the district can take soon to balance enrollment among schools and equalize learning opportunities across the district.
The recommendations were discussed first at a work session on Dec. 10. The updated proposal can be viewed at www3.lsr7.org/cfmp, the website that details the district’s effort to develop a Comprehensive Facilities Master Plan.
“It has been important to us to release recommendations around facilities and learning as well as potential boundary options to our staff, families and community so that you can review them and engage with us throughout this semester,” the district said in a news release. “These recommendations have been refined based on our engagement efforts, staff and community input, data analysis and CFMP team discussions.
“We will continue to engage with our entire community as recommendations move forward and we embark on Phase 2 of the CFMP process during spring 2019.”
Robotics project wins top award
Six Summit Lakes Middle School students won the Champion’s Award last month when the school hosted a robotics tournament for 40 teams. The members of Team Aluminum Green earned the top award for work that NASA already knows about.
Their project is a multi-sensory alarm clock designed to wake astronauts with memories of home. The software uses a recorded message of a loved one to wake up the astronaut, as well as an associated scent to strengthen emotion and memory.
The students have shared their project with an executive at NASA’s Human Research Program and with Col. Guy Gardner, a former astronaut who piloted multiple space missions.
Students on the winning team were Anthony Klote, Nathan Treccariche, Caden Murphy, Hannah Jones, Jayden Russell and Adam Bruns.
The Champion’s Award celebrates how the winners “inspire others about the accessibility and excitement of science, technology and engineering while demonstrating respect, encouragement and continued gracious professionalism,” according to the tournament’s organization, FIRST LEGO League.
Team Aluminum Green, sponsored by Lee’s Summit West’s Team Titanium, will attend the regional competition in January.
SCA among area’s largest private schools
For the fifth straight year, Summit Christian Academy has ranked in the top five among Kansas City area private schools in a list compiled by the Kansas City Business Journal. SCA came in at No. 5.
The rankings are based on fall enrollment figures. Other characteristics also are noted, such as student-teacher ratio, tuition and curriculum.
R-7 sets calendar for next year
The Lee’s Summit School District has approved the calendar for the academic year that begins next August.
For students, the 2019-20 school year will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, and conclude on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, unless the year is extended because of snow days.
Winter break begins on Dec. 23, and students return to class on Jan. 7. Students will be out of school March 16-20 for spring break, as well as April 10 and 13 – before and after Easter.
