School lunch debt is paid off at Meadow Lane Elementary School

Meadow Lane Elementary School has received $2,500 to clear student lunch debt and provide kindergarten snacks for the coming year. The Government Employees Hospital Association’s Peer Ambassador Committee and Health Services Division gave a symbolic check to teachers at the R-7 school.
Last year, the association’s Pamela Williams and her colleagues raised enough money to clear all student lunch debt at Meadow Lane Elementary, and they wanted to continue serving their neighborhood school again this year.
“I joined the Peer Ambassador Committee to try and make a positive difference in our local community and neighborhood,” Williams said. “My passion is trying to find ways to help children, neighbors and seniors through the projects we have adopted.”
New advisory group looks ahead
Lee’s Summit R-7 Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter is launching the League of Visionary Educators, a group of teachers serving as his visionary council. Teachers currently working for the district have been encouraged to apply for the group, also called L.O.V.E.
The district noted that futurist Gerd Leonhard believes society is in a digital transformation of exponential change, and this is a chance for teachers to help affect that change.
SCA beefs up advising staff
Summit Christian Academy has named Judy Schmidt as the secondary academic adviser and Shaun Pfannenstiel as secondary college and career adviser.
Schmidt was hired as the first math teacher at SCA 21 years ago and since then has taught secondary math classes and junior high choir, as well as elementary music, reading and spelling. In 2012, she became the junior high academic adviser and math teacher. She is now moving into advising full time.
Pfannenstiel, who is taking a new position, has spent more than 13 years in higher education. Most recently, he was the senior academic adviser and athletic coordinator at the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He also has experience as an admissions counselor at Park University and the Metropolitan Community College system.
Pro Deo will introduce new executive director
Pro Deo Youth Center has scheduled an event where the public can meet its new executive director, Elaine Metcalf, and other members of the staff.
The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the youth center, 214 N.E. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit. Visitors will be able to see Pro Deo’s space at New Beginnings Church and learn more about the organization, which serves at-risk teens. Metcalf retired earlier this year as principal of Summit Technology Academy in the Lee’s Summit school district.
Theater schedules announced
The drama departments at the three Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools have set dates for their theater productions, and in many cases the names of the plays are known.
Students from across the district will be performing in the district’s One-Act Play Festival on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Lee’s Summit High School. Here are the schedules for the individual schools:
Lee’s Summit West High School
▪ “The Uninvited,” Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
▪ Two children’s shows, Sept. 28-30.
▪ “Mamma Mia!” Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 9-11.
▪ “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 14-16.
▪ “Oedipus and Antigone,” Feb. 1-3.
▪ Revue, Feb. 15-16.
▪ “Play On!” March 1-3.
▪ Repertory’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, April 24 and 26.
Lee’s Summit High School
▪ A children’s show in October.
▪ “Footloose,” Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 16-18.
▪ Repertory Revue Show, cabaret-style with refreshments, in February.
▪ Winter play, to be announced, Feb. 22-23 and March 1-3.
▪ Repertory Theatre class choice play and student-directed one-acts, both in April
Lee’s Summit North High School
▪ “The Addams Family,” Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 16-17.
▪ “The Secret Garden,” Feb. 15-17.
▪ Repertory and IB Theatre Classes’ Production Series, to be announced.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
