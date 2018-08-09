Lee’s Summit offering help for first-time homebuyers

The city of Lee’s Summit has set aside money to help some residents buy their first homes. The funds are part of a Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that are designated to help provide equal housing opportunities in the city.
For the 2018-2019 cycle, $34,200 is available. The grants will be made on a first-come, first-served basis until the money runs out.
To be eligible, you must have lived in Lee’s Summit for a year, have an approved mortgage through an approved lender, and be buying a house within city limits. Potential buyers must also have an income no more than 80 percent of the median income adjusted for household size as determined by HUD. For a family of three, that number is $57,600.
Each applicant can get up to $3,000 to help with closing costs and up to 50 percent of a down payment. Owners who stay in the home for at least three years will not have to pay the money back.
To learn more about the First Time Homebuyer Program call 816-969-1200 or email Jennifer.Thompson@cityofLS.net.
Bridge Space set to open
A new space designed for entrepreneurs to get their businesses off the ground will launch the venue with an open house on Sept. 5.
Bridge Space is a 14,000 square foot facility that will offer 3,500 square feet of open co-working space for startups. It is housed in the old Post Office at 210 S.W. Market St. in downtown Lee’s Summit. The venue will have open desks, private offices, conference rooms, a podcast and recording studio, and an event and community space with a stage.
Bridge Space is working with educational partners such as the University of Central Missouri, the Lee’s Summit school district and Missouri Innovation Campus with a goal of helping to keep entrepreneurs in Lee’s Summit.
The launch party will be 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5. There will be a short program at 6 p.m.
Compiled by Karen Ridder, Special to the Journal
