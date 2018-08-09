Once upon a time in Lee’s Summit … ‘Shrek the Musical’ opens Aug. 10

Members of the Summit Theatre Group are going green for one of their biggest productions ever.
“Shrek the Musical!” brings all the characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film to life. Lee’s Summit West High School theater teacher Brad Rackers directs the show.
“Shrek” is the story of an ogre in a land filled with fairy-tale characters who sets out in the company of a wise-cracking donkey to rescue a princess who doesn’t really want to be rescued.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Lee’s Summit West High School, 2600 S.W. Ward Road. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. A $44 family pack of four tickets is also available. Tickets can be purchased at www.summittheatre.org or at both Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee Stores.
