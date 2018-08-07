Lee’s Summit Air Force Junior Reserve cadets earn pilot licenses in summer program

Two Air Force Junior Reserve cadets from Lee’s Summit R-7 schools have earned their private pilot licenses during the inaugural Air Force Flight Academy program this summer.
They are Austin Merit of Lee’s Summit North High School and Luke Poudel of Lee’s Summit West High School, who attended an eight-week program at Liberty University in Virginia.
The Chief of Staff of the Air Force Flight Academy scholarship program awarded all expenses of more than $20,000 per cadet, including travel costs, for the flight academies. Merit and Poudel were two of 120 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets attending the accredited aviation program at one of six universities.
Next year, Air Force Junior ROTC plans to expand the program to 250 cadets and then to 500 cadets the year after. By 2020, the program is expected to be open to Army, Navy and Marine Junior ROTC programs, as well as Civil Air Patrol cadets.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character and self-discipline through character education; and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to students in the ninth to 12th grades.
For more information on the Flight Academy scholarship program or AFJROTC, contact the instructors at any of the Lee’s Summit high schools.
Immunizations available for students
The Jackson County Health Department will be at Stansberry Leadership Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, providing immunizations for secondary students who need them. The Stansberry Center is at 301 N.E. Tudor Road, close to Lee’s Summit North High School.
Parents of kindergartners who need immunizations may make an appointment at the Jackson County Health Department when convenient. Whether students visit the clinic in the R-7 location or at the health department, a parent or guardian must accompany the students and have their most current immunization records with them.
The Jackson County Health Department clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 313 S. Liberty St. in Independence. In Lee’s Summit, clinic hours are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on the third and fourth Mondays of the month at the TMC Lakewood Counseling Center, 300 S.E. Second St. Call 816-404-6416 to make an appointment.
Find school bus info online
School bus route information is now available to all Lee’s Summit R-7 parents who have completed the online registration for their children.
Parents will find information about bus routes, bus numbers and stop times for their students by logging into the PowerSchool Parent Portal and clicking on the Bus Information icon. Transportation Services will not email parents with bus route information this year.
It may take 48 to 72 hours after enrollment for bus information to be displayed. Transportation requests received after Aug. 13 may not be processed in time for the first day of school on Aug. 15.
Online enrollment information can be found on the Lee’s Summit R-7 website at lsr7.org/parents/enroll. Transportation Services can be reached at 816-986-4BUS.
