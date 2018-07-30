Lee’s Summit North students get lessons in leadership at national conference

Students from Lee’s Summit North High School have returned from the National Student Leadership Summit in Indianapolis. Students Peyton Anderson, Devyn Holt, Morgan McGurk and Rashawn Briggs participated in the three-day summit sponsored by the National Federation of State High School Associations, including an afternoon spent with Indiana Special Olympians.
They also listened to speakers; networked and shared ideas with other delegates; and attended workshops focusing on goal-setting, perspective and inclusion, relationship-building and effective communication with teammates and coaches.
Band to benefit from mattress sale
If you’re thinking of buying a bed, head to Lee’s Summit High School on Aug. 18. The school will become a mattress showroom, with more than 28 floor models for customers to try. The one-day sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., benefits the school’s band program.
Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors also will be available for sale. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland and Intellibed. All beds are available in all sizes, come with factory warranties and are made to order.
School officials say the beds are priced less than those in stores because of the business model used by the fundraising company, Custom Fundraising Solutions.
This will be the fourth such sale for Lee’s Summit High, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway. For quick information about the sale, text Sleepy Summit to 797979.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
