Lee’s Summit teacher earns Regional Teacher of the Year award

Anne Braun, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School, is one of six Regional Teachers of the Year from the Kansas City area. Braun, the R-7 school district’s Teacher of the Year, is among 32 educators statewide now eligible for the 2019 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.
“It is difficult to accept recognition without honoring the many talented, selfless educators responsible for influencing my teaching,” Braun said in a news release. “Learning from a supportive group of educators, parents and a community that embraces each child and appreciates learning is invaluable.”
R-7 board sets priorities
The Lee’s Summit Board of Education has announced three priorities for the 2018-19 school year, which may portend boundary changes and other modifications affecting school buildings and other facilities.
The priorities:
▪ Increase the achievement of every child through a focus on innovative practices, student well-being and equity in program design and implementation.
▪ Ensure equitable access to future-ready learning environments by further engaging stakeholders in the development of the district’s Comprehensive Facility Master Plan, aligning fiscal resources and adjusting school boundaries to meet the needs of all pre-K-12 students.
▪ Elevate communications by continuing to foster confidence in the district through increased involvement opportunities, interconnected public relations and engagement.
“The instructional focus and the facilities-planning focus for this year will be more readily noticed by all — a difference from last year’s focus on internal work and planning,” Superintendent Dennis L. Carpenter said in a news release.
“This year’s priorities will necessitate changes in how we deliver instruction and assessment in schools and also usher in potential changes in our school boundaries and configurations; all of which will be supported by the communication focus assured in the Board’s third priority.”
Fees reduced for Kids Country child care
The Lee’s Summit School District reminds parents that it has reduced the cost of full-time before- and after-school care by $558 for the upcoming school year compared to 2017-2018.
Kids Country provides care before and after school for students in kindergarten through sixth grade in all Lee’s Summit elementary schools. Its programs include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects, creative arts and literacy goals.
Fee assistance is available for qualifying families. Visit bass.lsr7.org for information about Kids Country and other child care options provided by the district.
Immunizations offered for secondary students
The Jackson County Health Department will be in the Lee’s Summit School District twice next month to provide required immunizations to middle and high school students. The times and places:
▪ Aug. 1: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Studio 2006 at Lee’s Summit North High School, 901 N.E. Douglas St,.
▪ Aug. 13: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 N.E. Tudor Road.
Parents of kindergarten students can call 816-404-6416 to make an appointment when convenient with the Jackson County Health Department, which offers immunizations every weekday in Independence and on the third and fourth Monday afternoons in Lee’s Summit.
In either case, students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring their most recent immunization records.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
