Lee’s Summit West grad headed to D.C. for ABC News fellowship

Meg Cunningham, a 2015 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School, will be reporting on the congressional midterm elections this fall as a fellow at ABC News in Washington, D.C.
A senior at the University of Missouri, she is one of five students participating this fall in the Reynolds Journalism Institute Student Innovation Fellowship program, which began earlier this year to help advance storytelling initiatives and business practices at leading news organizations. The fellowship program pairs newsrooms with “smart, digital-minded students,” giving newsrooms extra manpower while offering on-the-job experience to the students.
One of Cunningham’s goals is to create more engaging digital and social media content as a way to reach a wider audience for ABC News.
“Politics, policy, and people are my passions,” she said in an online biography posted by the Reynolds Institute. “I hope to continue to hone my political reporting skills by really focusing on the audience that may not be reached as easily.”
Cunningham has been working as a news anchor at KBIA-FM, an NPR member station, and as a print and multimedia reporter at Vox Magazine this summer.
Incoming freshmen explore tech careers
Lee’s Summit R-7 students enrolled this summer in an introductory science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) course had a chance to share their knowledge with the public during a June 18 showcase.
Eleven incoming freshmen were enrolled in the iSTEM class, which met from May 31 through June 18. The course, taught by teachers from several areas of expertise, allowed students to explore all programs offered at the school district’s Summit Technology Academy.
“I am so proud of the professionalism these soon-to-be freshman students showed today,” said Tawni Boman-Meek, Lee’s Summit R-7 career curriculum specialist. “They worked very hard, not only on content, but also on learning soft skills, including how to shake hands, make eye contact, initiate and carry on a conversation.”
Near the end of the course, the students participated in a presentation by Boman-Meek focusing on careers in STEM. Each student was then asked to select one career from the STEM pathways and create a presentation for the showcase. Those listening to the presentations included parents, business professionals and school district staff members.
Summit Technology Academy, established in 1999, prepares students for careers in areas such as engineering, computer science, health care and creative science. The academy serves students from 14 area school districts.
Three awarded Comcast scholarships
Comcast Kansas City has awarded $10,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year to 10 graduating high school seniors, including three from Lee’s Summit, as part of the company’s annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program.
Funded by the Comcast Foundation, the $1,000 scholarships are given to students for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.
Winners from Lee’s Summit are Andrew Mitchell, Lee’s Summit High School; Alexandra Widick, Blue Springs South High School; and Akilah Wright, Lee’s Summit North High School.
R-7 leader heads areawide education group
Dennis L. Carpenter, superintendent of the Lee’s Summit School District, is the new president of Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City. The organization includes 33 area school districts representing more than 177,000 students and 30,000 employees.
Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City provides professional development services, cooperative purchasing, and research and communication services in this area.
Carpenter became superintendent of the Lee’s Summit district in the summer of 2017, moving from the same position in the Hickman Mills School District.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
Comments