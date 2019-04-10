New senior living facility gets nod from Lee’s Summit City Council

The Lee’s Summit Arts Council is hosting the “Flights of Fancy” Mega Kite Festival at MCC-Longview on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Submitted

The Lee’s Summit City Council gave the nod for the development plan of a new senior living facility near Southeast Oldham Parkway and Southeast Princeton Drive.

The development, still in a preliminary planning stage, would have 91 independent living units and 44 assisted living units. It would also include 18 memory care units.

City Council has given initial approval for a special use permit for the facility. The developer wants to seek a Chapter 100 sales tax exemption for facility construction to make the project financially feasible.

Drug Take-Back Day

Lee’s Summit CARES, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Lee’s Summit Police Department and Lee’s Summit Water Department are hosting the annual Drug Take-Back Day on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and animal medications will be accepted at four Lee’s Summit locations: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 4001 NE Lakewood Court; Lee’s Summit Police Department at 10 NE Tudor Road; Lee’s Summit Medical Center ER Entrance at 2100 SE Blue Parkway; and Places Restaurant at John Knox Village, 1001 NW Chipman Road.

The service is anonymous and free. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted.

Lee’s Summit Medical Center will offer drive-through service so residents don’t have to leave their vehicles. If residents can’t participate on April 27, they can drop off medications year-round at permanent medication drop boxes in the lobbies of the Lee’s Summit Police and Sheriff’s offices and in the Emergency Rooms of both Lee’s Summit hospitals.

The project has collected 17,000 pounds of medication in Lee’s Summit since 2010.

RecycleFEST

RecycleFEST will be held April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. at Lee’s Summit City Hall.

The free event allows residents to recycle items not typically collected through curbside recycling like bicycles, athletic shoes and cellphones. Other acceptable items are keys, rechargeable batteries, crayons, eyeglasses, hearing aids, license plates, wine corks, prescription pill bottles, tennis and golf balls. Document shredding is also available. The items will be recycled and refurbished.

Fire department recruiting

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is taking applications for Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic positions. Those with Missouri Firefighter I and II with Missouri EMT or EMT-P license, or eligible for reciprocity, are encouraged to apply. Residency is not required.

Applications may be completed at City Hall or online at LSpeople.net, where additional job requirements are available. Application deadline is April 12.

Kite Festival coming

The event will feature kites from Great American Kites & Events. It will include mega kites, power kites and stunt kites as well as the world’s largest windsock. The windsock is three stories high and 200 feet long. The event will also include an inflatable maze, face painting and a candy drop.

‘Special Needs Day’ event

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird and the City of Lee’s Summit have proclaimed April 20 “Special Needs Day.” The proclamation recognizes the community’s special needs families.

Autism Outreach Fellowship is hosting an event at the VFW Jack Ray Post that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include sensory friendly activities for all kids and adults, informational booths and other activities.

Vietnam War Commemoration

The 7th Annual Veterans Educational breakfast hosted by Village Hospice at John Knox Village focused on the Vietnam War. The March 29 event took place on The Vietnam War Commemoration Day.

Members of the Prairie Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored the service of seven Vietnam veterans with Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins. Keynote speaker, Gary DeRigne — a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient as well as the author of the book “One Young Soldier” — told of his experiences in the war.

Past Regent of the Prairie Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Vietnam veterans for their service on Vietnam War Commemoration Day on March 29. Submitted

Calls for musicians

Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street is looking for musicians to perform this summer at Howard Station Park for the Music in the Park series. The events will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays throughout the summer. Performances will be free and open to the public.

Bands are not paid but can sell merchandise at their performances. Contact Julie Cook, events director for Downtown Main Street at julie@downtownls.org, for more information on how to get your band involved.

The City of Lee’s Summit is also calling for musicians to apply for the annual Summit Music Fest 2019. This year’s event is scheduled for June 14 and is held at the Legacy Park Amphitheater.

Organizers are looking for five bands, who should be local and can provide a link with music samples. Performer applications are due by April 26. For more information call Tede Price at tprice@cityofLS.net or 816-969-1541.