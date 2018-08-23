There’s still time to weigh in on Lenexa’s future

Lenexa is around the halfway point of its Vision 2040 strategic planning process, but there’s still time to have a voice on how the city should look and function 20 years into the future.
On Sept. 20, Lenexa VisionFest is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Futurist Steven Ames will speak on local, regional and national trends and their likely impact on the community. Stations with activities will generate community input, and games and giveaways are also part of the event, which will be at the Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway.
Meanwhile, a five-minute survey, posted at lenexa.com/vision2040, asks whether residents agree or disagree with some of the ideas gathered so far.
More than 1,200 people responded to the first survey asking about what they want neighborhoods to be like two decades from now. About 1,000 took the second survey focusing on business, amenities and transportation.
Among the results of the first survey:
▪ For neighborhoods, the top three priorities are that they be walkable, have tree-lined streets and are close to places where people want to go. The next tier included attractive landscaping, bikeability, parking and design elements that promote safe, slow driving.
▪ In non-residential areas, survey takers most wanted restaurants and entertainment areas, mixed-use development and destination retail businesses.
▪ The most desired facilities and infrastructure are greenways and trails; parks, playgrounds and swimming pools, and outdoor spaces. Not far behind were streets that accommodate bikes, cars, transit and pedestrians; a transit system with connections to other parts of the area; a community and recreation center, and systems that enable non-drivers to get where they need to go.
▪ Eighty-seven percent of respondents said Lenexa’s housing should be attractive to families, and two-thirds said housing should accommodate older people who want to stay in their homes. There was strong support, too, for housing that attracts young professionals, executives and small-business owners.
Comments