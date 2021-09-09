Is it moving day? She sheds a little light on steps to take before leaving

Stacey Hatton’s parents got lucky when they returned to glance at their old home and discovered this pendant light, a treasure they had forgotten to pack, in a trash pile. Courtesy image

Pushing the red end call button on my phone, I laughed again about my recent phone call with my father. Very few people make me laugh like my family, especially my dad. He’s the storyteller of the group.

If there is something interesting that happened, people will stop what they’re doing to see how Dad will spin the tale. This is now one of my favorites.

Right before the pandemic rolled over the globe and quashed any fun that could have been had, my parents moved out of their 100-year-old house into a smaller more manageable home. Years ago, my parents restored a beautiful historic house located on one of the main streets of the town where I grew up. It was close to downtown and to the highway, so they could easily get to grandkids.

They made some substantial changes on the first floor so my Dad could have the perfect chef’s kitchen, and creatively turned the front hall coat closet into a quaint lavatory. They added numerous unique finishing touches to the house they imagined they would retire in.

Over a year and a half later, my parents were driving to their favorite hardware store on the old side of town, just down the street from the house they had left behind. As many people do, they decided to swing by the old place to see if the new owners had made any visible changes to the home.

They didn’t notice anything substantial, but from a distance, their eyes were drawn to a small trash pile on the curb. Something colorful and shiny diverted their eyes. It was one of their splurge-item finishing touches to the kitchen. They had hired a local glass blower artist to custom-make a pendant light to tie in the kitchen and living room space. It was a lovely piece of art, and I can’t believe they didn’t take it with them.

They kept driving down the street to the hardware store, but on the return, they decided the new owners had left it on the curb for anyone interested to take. It was curbside boutique at its best.

Not only was it created for them, but what were the chances that they would drive by at the same time the new owners decided it was trash. One man’s curbside trash is another man’s treasure. They irony of this act, is that many years ago, I don’t think my father would have considered picking up something on the side of the road. He found amusement that others would even think to do so on Big Trash Day. Even he couldn’t pass up this find.

I asked him during our phone call if he was offended by the new owner’s trashing his expensive, one-of-a-kind art piece, and he said, “It’s their house, they can do what they want with it.”

“Not even a little irritated they are changing what you worked so hard on to design?” I asked.

“Nope. It’s theirs.”

I shared with him that many months after we had moved, I had driven past our old house, creatively named “The Brown House.” When glancing in the big front window, I noticed that my favorite ceiling fan was gone. I had spent hours shopping for the perfect light for over our kitchen table and spent much more money on it than I normally would have, but it was gorgeous.

My husband convinced me to get the extravagant finishing touch since I loved it so much. The thing that’s irritating about the new owners getting rid of my beautiful fan/light is that if I had thought about it, I would have taken with us.

I forgot to swap back in the old one (which we still had) before showing the house. I could have moved my gyratory gem to our current home.

What is it with my family and artsy ceiling fixtures? I guess we don’t look up enough.

So, the next time your family decides to move, my advice to share is don’t forget to look up. You might not be as lucky as my parents were at finding their treasure. I sure wasn’t.

Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.