‘I have big dreams for this.’ Edgerton’s fundraiser to help kids get school supplies

Ashley Lutjemeier take a swing while at bat during the charity softball game June 19 in Edgerton. Special to The Star

An afternoon of summer fun brought smiles to many around Edgerton Elementary School. Teams from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Fire District 1 played a softball game June 19 to raise funds for school supplies and registration fees for students.

It raised approximately $35,000, which will cover every student at the school this year. The idea came from county sheriff’s deputy Brad Johnson.

“Basically, I was just driving around town, trying to figure out the best way that we could make an impact on the community,” Johnson said. “I came up with idea of doing a fundraiser and taking care of the kids at school. That would directly impact everybody. The parents wouldn’t have that financial burden.”

He’s been Edgerton’s full-time community officer since January 2020, but hasn’t been able to interact with the community as much as he would like due to everything related to COVID.

Johnson already plays softball for the police, so turning a game into a fundraiser felt natural for him.

“It’s a huge part of my life and my family’s life, and it’s pretty easy to put together. You need to get 10 people, a ball and a bat,” he said.

Local businesses contributed the equipment and food, and city administrator Beth Linn and Mayor Donald Roberts worked to help publicize the event, raise funds and make contact with those businesses.

“I think the cool part about it (is) Brad came up with this idea to help all these families. But it’s not just going to go to help with enrollment and school supplies,” said Kara Banks, marketing and communications manager for the city of Edgerton. “It’s also going to help teachers, who are always having to pull out money from their own pockets to help pay for other supplies for the kids.”

Banks said the money would also go to pay for both classroom supplies and starting a school hygiene closet where kids can get any items they need.

Johnson wants to make this an annual event.

“I have big dreams for this,”Johnson said. “The goal is to grow this event and expand on it to where we can help the elementary schools up in DeSoto.”

He called that the three-year plan. By the five-year mark, he wants to expand it to help Spring Hill, and in 10 years, he hopes to include the wider Johnson County area. After putting the game together in eight weeks this year, he’s already planning how to organize next year’s event.

“Sometimes people need a hand-up, and sometimes they don’t know where to get the help,” he said.

Johnson is no stranger to helping out people in the community. At the holidays, he helped a local Edgerton resident get new tires for his car.

“It was a huge expense off his plate and gave him a bit of peace of mind,” he said.

When he heard that another resident had been quarantined after contracting COVID, Johnson and his wife dropped groceries on her porch, along with gift cards to order more food. He also arranged with a local fitness center to allow a student who couldn’t afford to participate in an athletic program to be able to join his team.

“We’re in a position where we can help out,” said Johnson. “It’s kind of been in our DNA to help everyone we can when we can.”