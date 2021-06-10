Olathe students examined communications through years, hope to win history contest

Olathe West students Emily Harter and Kendall Starcevich put together this display for their project, Communication and Civil Rights: How the Media Affected the Movement. Courtesy photo

A year of being separated from others has a lot of people thinking about communication. That’s especially true for the six Olathe students whose communication-themed projects are contending for awards at the National History Day contest.

Though it’s normally held in Washington, D.C., the national competition is virtual this year and will take place June 13-19. All contestants had to finish in the top two slots for their category at the state level to qualify. The Olathe students have four projects in the running — two individual ones and two team entries.

Many of the projects started as classroom assignments.

“All of my peers and I, we’re all part of Ms. Boyd’s AP U.S. history class, and this is something she really encourages us to do. And by encourage, I guess you could say she makes it a grade or whatever,” Olathe West student Emily Yan joked.

Emily, who will be a senior in the fall, picked political cartoons from the Nixon era as a research topic for her paper, because she felt they were an underrated form of communication.

“They seem like funny little doodles, but actually, I felt they had the potential to be really strong political communication, either to people in the time they were produced or to people looking back,” she said.

She found the research a little challenging due to the limitations of not being able to visit museums or archives. Instead, Emily explored the collections of the Library of Congress online.

Prairie Trail Middle School students Sonia Parmar and Claire Sullivan, who created a website about how the Nazis used propaganda, also researched by using online resources, including those from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The project was “really fun to do. We had never actually created a website before,” Sonia said. “It was just nice to have a bit of freedom on a school project.”

She and Claire met over Zoom to iron out the details of their website and decide where to focus.

The project helped them see “definitely how one group can start a whole chain reaction of events that can change the whole world, really,” Sonia said.

For Olathe West student Jaiden Green, the project was a chance to delve into an interest he already had in the Civil War era by taking a closer look at the effects of the telegraph on communication.

“It helped me really dive in deep about researching a topic. I’ve never really done that before,” he said.

He also used online research tools through Google Scholar, as well as websites from various universities, to find information for his project.

Olathe West students Emily Harter and Kendall Starcevich chose to analyze how media coverage affected the civil rights movement. The two were inspired by watching the Black Lives Matter movement.

“During civil rights, they had first used television to get their message across, and that was a huge deal, because then they could show their message,” Emily Harter said.

“Television really changed the movement during civil rights, because people weren’t able to deny that it was an issue anymore. I think it’s interesting how that relates to now. It’s still an issue how social media has done that for Black Lives Matter movement.”