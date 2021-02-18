A stranger’s life was her inspiration. Here’s why an Olathe teen is a science scholar

Oalthe North senior Khushi Kohli participates in Battle of the Brains at Science City. She recently was named as one of 300 scholars by the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Courtesy photo

Khushi Kohli is serious about science, and she’s got the accolades to prove it. The Olathe North senior recently became one of 300 students designated as a scholar in the Regeneron Science Talent Search for her research into the rate it takes lung cancer to move to the brain.

That honor alone came with a $2,000 prize for Khushi and a matching prize for her school.

“It’s really empowering to me that even as a teenager, I might have the power to help other people or make a difference in other people’s lives,” she said.

The 17-year-old’s project used computer science to model the movement of cancer to the brain. She considers herself a beginner-level computer coder but enhanced her skills specifically for this project.

“There was a pretty steep learning curve at first. I had to be pretty persistent in learning how to code. Sometimes it could be could be pretty frustrating when I didn’t really know how to code,” she said.

She hopes that her research will help doctors predict the best course of treatment to correspond with how the disease will behave, without being overly aggressive when it isn’t necessary.

For Khushi, the topic of her science project is deeply personal. When she was in eighth grade, her mom was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Thanks to treatment and a bone marrow donation, her mom recovered, but the experience has stuck with Khushi.

“That was extremely inspiring for me to see that someone (a donor), who didn’t know us at all, was willing to go out of their way and take a risk,” she said. “Seeing how a complete stranger can make such a big difference in someone else’s life inspired me to begin trying to help the cancer community.”

Over the summer, she worked on her research online with an intensive program called the Research Science Institute at MIT that partnered with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School.

“I was very pleasantly surprised by the fact that she’s the total package as a researcher. The motivation and maturity are fairly unusual for someone her age,” said Debra Van Egeren, a student in a Ph.D. program at Harvard who supervised Khushi in her research.

Previously, Khushi did a different research project at the University of Kansas that earned her a place as one of four grand awardees at the Greater Kansas City Science Fair. In addition to the Regeneron prize, she recently became a National Merit Finalist.

Research isn’t the only thing that lights a fire in her. She also has a passion for getting others — especially young women — excited about science.

As a sophomore, she started the Olathe North Science Bee, a team science competition program for elementary school kids that now attracts 150 participants each year. Her younger sister inspired her.

“She was always like, ‘Oh Khushi, I wish I could do science like that.’ When I was in elementary school, I wished we had some sort of hands-on thing where we could see science come to life,” Khushi said.

Reaching out to her classmates, she organized a group to run the science bee. Khushi credits the group effort with making it a success.

She also started a chapter of the Girls Adventures in Math competition in Kansas City for third- to eighth-grade girls.

“I really enjoy math, but I’ve always seen a little bit of a lack of girls in STEM. Something that really makes me happy is encouraging other girls to come into math and combining art and math and puzzles into a fun activity,” she said.

Some of her motivation is simply to pay forward the support she has received.

“I really enjoy helping kinds and helping my peers grow in same way that all of my mentors have helped me grow,” Khushi said.

With all of that, she has also made time to be the senior class president and co-president of her Science Olympiad team.