Health care and education workers: Olathe leaders point to the 2020 ‘positives’

Rachel Schuckman is a great example of the good of 2020. Schuckman is a lifestyles assistant at Santa Marta, an assisted living center in Olathe, and among the essential workers named as Johnson Countians of the Year by the Johnson County Community College Foundation. Susan McSpadden/JCCC

When the time came to pick the Johnson Countian of the Year for 2020, the Johnson County Community College Foundation’s selection committee arrived at an obvious conclusion.

It didn’t feel right to honor just one person in a year filled with so much good being done by so many. So, for the first time since the award began in 1987, there were multiple honorees.

In fact, Rachel Schuckman, who works at an Olathe assisted living center, was among 16 individuals — all essential workers — honored with the foundation’s award, along with the students and professors of the college’s EMS program.

The multiple honorees serve as just one example of the positives in Olathe in 2020.

There were plenty more.

Which is why, instead of rehashing the all-too-familiar news that made most of the year’s headlines, a group of Olathe leaders were asked for a different take on the year: Share something good that happened in Olathe in 2020, and how it will be important to the community in 2021.

Here are their responses.

▪ John Allison, superintendent, Olathe Public Schools

“In 2020, public education faced adversity like never before. One of the true bright spots of the previous year was the way our educators responded to that adversity and educated students. I’m proud of our district and our response to unprecedented times.”

▪ John Bacon, mayor, Olathe

“2020 was incredibly challenging to say the least, but it also saw what makes Olathe great. Our frontline and essential workers displayed incredible courage. Our trades and building industry pushed forward. Our businesses innovated and found new ways to work. Our community came together to help each other as they always do.”

▪ Andy Bowne, president, Johnson County Community College

“We successfully transitioned Johnson County Community College to a primarily online environment for our students. Many indicators trended upwards around student success. That means for 2021, JCCC will continue to address the workforce demand of the KC metro and that students will successfully transfer to our colleges and universities. Students win… the region wins!”

▪ Father Michael Hermes, pastor, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Olathe

“I think we have a greater appreciation for all the medical workers and first responders. We are very grateful for the JoCo Health Department. We value our school administrators and teachers more than ever. And we appreciate our neighbors more than in the past. I sense more family and community unity in 2021.”

▪ Tim McKee, CEO, Olathe Chamber of Commerce

“The Olathe Chamber started the Frontline Fund last spring, raising over $57,000. All proceeds were spent at our member restaurants to them feed frontline workers. This helped our restaurants keep money coming in during the initial shutdown. Downtown Olathe has seen well over $250 million in existing and planned development with the recent completion of the Johnson County Courthouse, the 228 unit Arello apartments currently under construction, and the planned redevelopment of the Downtown Olathe Library.”