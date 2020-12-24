One is ripping fabric, the other tearing paper. Gardner pop-up open through January

Michelle Gressel shows off a piece of art at The Pop-up Shop in Gardner. Courtesy photo

Without their usual art and craft shows, Bert Molenda and Michelle Gressel had to find a new way to sell their work to the public, and this December, they found it. Their pop-up shop, located in a former car mechanic’s shop at 117 S. Elm St. in Gardner, has been so successful they decided to extend its run beyond the original one-month plan.

“We found a nice location here, and it’s been real positive for us so far,” Molenda said.

Gressel usually does seven to 10 shows a year, while Molenda does five or six. Without an outlet to sell, their finished work has been piling up at home.

“I was coming off one of the best fall seasons of show ever last year, so when the pandemic was beginning, it was devastating because there was no outlet to take anything,” Gressel said.

As many people have found, working from home when your whole family is also at home is challenging.

“My kids are a little bit younger. They’ve been at home learning since last March. When you have a home-based business and you’ve got everyone on top of you trying to learn, it’s hard to create,” Gressel said.

Each owns her own business. Gressel makes art she calls both inspirational and functional for The Torn Edge, and Molenda takes old clothing pieces and redesigns them into new garments for Olivia’s.

“I’ve seen that my online sales have gone up quite a bit more, because people are stuck at home, and they can’t really get out. But a lot of my things are clothing and things people like to touch. They like to feel the fabric and see the detail,” Molenda said.

Gressel’s pieces are often too big to ship easily, so when Molenda approached her with the idea for the pop-up shop, she embraced it. The two have been friends and neighbors in Gardner for years.

“It’s such a good fit for both of us to be in the same space. Our concepts are similar in how we approach our work as far as repurposing,” Gressel said. “She’s in there ripping fabric, and I’m in here tearing paper.”

Finding the location was the most challenging part for them.

When we found this place, I kept telling Bert, ‘This is like the perfect location,’ because it’s right down the street from our local coffee shop, called Groundhouse. This street is always busy,” Gressel said. “This location has been fabulous in that regard.”

They opened Nov. 28. Molenda is set up in what used to be the mechanic’s waiting room, while Gressel is in the heated garage, which gives her space to work on pieces during the day.

Another bonus of the brick and mortar location versus a craft show? They don’t have to set up and tear down every day, Gressel said.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand artisans when it comes to the amount of labor and love that they put into their work and setting it up and taking it on the road,” Gressel said.

Right now, they’re planning to keep the shop going until late January. The shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/ThePopUpShopKS.