This tops the list of 10 annoying, cliche parenting phrases

If “brush your teeth” is among the top 10 things you nag your kids about, you’re not alone. Facebook

Parents across the globe are beating their heads on kitchen counters after their teenager has slammed yet another door, while screaming, “I know!”

I seriously debated outing my teens publicly for their nonchalant behavior; but I’m 98.3% certain I’m not the only parent who’s tired of repeating these phrases to her teenager:

▪ The number one parental complaint at my house: We constantly repeat, “Go put some pants on!” If I had a dollar for every time I instructed my children to march back upstairs and return with some form of full covering, I’d have much lower blood pressure and possibly a smaller waistline from no stress eating.

▪ “Did you brush your teeth?” comes in a close second. Children have been failing this hygiene practice since the eruption of their first tooth, so why is it challenging to remember to do it twice daily?

▪ “Get out of bed!” I know every person reading this who has ever met a teenager knows this is a universal problem. I’m also sorry for triggering anyone who has already said this five times this morning.

▪ “Come on! Flush the toilet!” One of the most idiotic decisions a school can make is to install toilets that flush automatically. Especially if this kind of commode is provided in grade school. Since a child spends the majority of their waking hours at school, many get in the habit of letting the toilet do all the work; so when they come home in the evenings or over the weekends, toilets throughout the home are routinely ignored and contents are visible for everyone, including guests to see.

▪ Can you feed these animals before the dog eats a cat?” This is pretty much a no-brainer to parents, but some kids don’t get it. For me, this is a pet peeve nonetheless. Ha.

▪ “Turn that blasted thing off!” Sadly, this includes a multitude of electronic items. It used to be that parents had to get their kids off the phone (landline), or yell to turn down their boom box; but today everything is electronic and getting in the way of my kids’ progress and my sanity. The teen could be texting, playing a game on their cellphone, or tablet, or laptop, or PC. Don’t forget the other games on video game systems. I’m so ready to drop everything and go off the grid.

▪ “Clean up your room!” To my readers, if you have a child who religiously cleans their room or bathroom, without being reminded to do so — please email me and share your brilliant method. I’m jealous of you more than I can say.

▪ “Look both ways before crossing the street!” is a phrase I’m shocked to still be using. Of course, there are variations on a theme, as in “You know you are in a parking lot with moving cars?” Or, “You’re walking in the street!” I can’t imagine kids not feeling the change from the sidewalk, over the curb into the road. This can’t be just my kids because now at every school, sidewalks are painted in big bright letters warning students to look up from their phone before walking into the carpool lane.

▪ “Are you planning on bathing in the near future?” Luckily, that goes better for some teens than others. A friend of mine said she didn’t have to remind her adolescent boy to shower when girls came into the picture.

▪ “We’re going to be late!” This is a phrase that’s often used by me in my house. I realize many parents don’t have this issue every, single, day; but I’m sick of repeating it. Thank you for letting me vent.

I’m sure these complaints not only are relatable to most parents, but slightly different versions annoyed the generations before. I can only imagine what kids in the future will do to make their parents squirm. I hope I’m around to witness my girls raise teens. It’s much more entertaining when it isn’t happening to you anymore.

Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.