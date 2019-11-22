Pint-size fun hits the field in Olathe when Bleacher Creatures turn out

Charlotte Miller, 7, waits for a high five as she and Landon Miller, 9, watch for the Olathe North football team to run their way. Special to The Olathe News

When the Bleacher Creatures take the field, some of the tiniest fans of the Olathe North football team get the biggest thrill. The program, now in its 10th year, allows participants to be front and center as the football players and cheerleaders run out in front of the crowd.

“Until you’re down on the field, you don’t realize how big it is. There’s the loudness of the band… and the drums start going … then they get high-fived — or low-fived — by some of the players and cheerleaders,” said Stevie Less, a paraprofessional at Olathe North. “At first they’re a little scared, then the second time it’s like, ‘I can’t wait until we go!’ It’s like herding cats.”

Less runs the program and had 35 kids signed up to be Bleacher Creatures this season. Often the kids come because an older sibling is in the band or on the drill, flag or football teams.

“You’re bringing your kids anyway to the games, so why not let them feel like they’re a part of it?” Less said. “They look up to those football players and band people like they’re rock stars. It’s so cool to them.”

She signed up her younger son for the program when her older son was on the football team.

The idea originally came from physical education teacher and coach Pete Flood, who had seen something similar at a college in Texas. Denise Herman, then a special education teacher at Olathe North, got the program started, and when she left the school, it kept going.

The Bleacher Creatures range in age from 3 to about 11, and the program isn’t just special for the younger kids — the high schoolers love it, too.

“It warms our hearts. It really is so great to see them so involved in our program,” said Olathe North football player Adam Long.

Junior varsity cheerleader Maddy Tyson, 16, said she enjoys seeing the kids “get all revved up when they see the football players.”

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Dillon, who now runs flags on the field after the team scores a touchdown, remembers being a Bleacher Creature.

“Now that I’m out there, I’m trying to hype up the crowd and let the little kids enjoy it as much as I did,” he said.

There have been a few mishaps along the way, but Less takes them in stride.

“Before we got turf out there (on the football field), it was muddy, and one kid tripped and went face-first into the mud. Another time, a kid dropped his blankie, and one of the football players went out there and got it for him. That made his day,” she said.

After the band plays and the football players run out, it’s time for the Bleachers Creatures to return to the stands, and Less always has a little prize for them. Those have included a plastic Hawaiian lei, foam fingers or a glow stick.

Originally, Garmin sponsored the group, but that stopped about three years ago, Less said.

Families pay $20 for the first kid and $15 for any other siblings who want to participate. District employees get a discounted rate of $10 for the first kid and $5 for other siblings each season. That includes a district activity pass, Bleacher Creature T-shirt, a lanyard and the prizes at each game.