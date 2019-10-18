Public invited to opening of the Olathe’s Indian Creek Library’s new location

The new Indian Creek Library was created in a former grocery store.

Indian Creek Library opens Oct. 19

More than three years after a burst pipe closed its former building on Black Bob Road, Olathe’s Indian Creek Library will open its new location at 10 a.m. Oct. 19.

The public is invited to the grand opening of the new library at 16100 W. 135th St. The event begins with a flag-raising ceremony and ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m., followed by entertainment that will include face painters, a balloon artist and live music.

In addition to traditional amenities, the new library includes a 230-seat community event space, a game room, a recording studio, a makerspace area, a Friends of the Library bookstore and a children’s reading garden. An adjacent city park and playground is expected to open next spring.

After the flood, the library operated temporarily in a retail space at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.

Olathe South musician to perform in national honor band

Olathe South High School senior Bryan Johnson will perform next month in the National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Ensembles Concert Band. He plays the tuba.

“Brian has achieved this honor and recognition through a combination of musical talent and a dedication to practicing to maximize his ability,” said Chad Coughlin, director of bands at Olathe South. “This is Olathe South’s second band student selected in the last three years, so I hope our other students are inspired by the example of excellence and work ethic that has been modeled by students like Bryan.”

The ensemble will perform during the band’s national conference Nov. 7-10 in Orlando. To be considered, students must have been selected for their all-state ensemble.

Earn Scout badge Oct. 19 at Mahaffie

Scouts of all ages can earn a Mahaffie patch during the sorghum harvest on Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending can ride the stagecoach, learn about life on the western trails and take part in harvest activities.

Admission is $7 per Scout and includes one adult admission. Stagecoach rides are $2 per adult. Registration is available at Mahaffie.org.

20th anniversary for Regency Place school

Regency Place Elementary School will mark its 20th anniversary on Oct. 25, and former students, families an staff are invited to the celebration at the school, 13250 S. Greenwood St. in Olathe.

Each class is working on a wagon float for a neighborhood parade that will begin at 1:30 p.m. After returning to the school at 2:30 p.m., everyone will attend an assembly for the introduction of former staffers and a media presentation.

New items from each class will be placed in the original time capsule, to be preserved until it’s next opened in 2029.

Halloween festivities

Olathe won’t let Halloween go by without presenting a few family-friendly events collectively known as Spooktober:

▪ This month’s Celebrate Olathe! on Oct. 25 will feature a Trick-or-Treat Trail, face painting, food trucks and other activities. Costumes are encouraged at the event, scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. A free shuttle will run from Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St.

▪ Trick-or-Treat Off the Street will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Visitors can come in costume for living history activities, hay rides, crafts and candy stations sponsored by local organizations. Tickets are $3 in advance or $4 at the gate. Parking is available at Olathe North High School, with a free shuttle provided. Sign up at Mahaffie.org

▪ The Haunted Swamp, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26, involves pumpkin decorating, lifeguard trick-or-treating, a pumpkin dive and an open swim at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. Admission is $10 per child for Olathe residents or $15 for non-residents. Register at olatheks.org, by phone 913-971-8563 or in person at the community center.