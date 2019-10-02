Visitors to Wild West Days at Mahaffie to be immersed in cowboy culture

Frontier fun will abound at Wild West Days.

A taste of the Wild West at Mahaffie

Wild West Days will come to the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13.

Visitors can see cowboy camps, become acquainted with Buffalo soldiers and be entertained by Professor Farquar, the Whip Guy, the Wicked Liars and others.

Admission is $5 for ages 5 and up, but 2-for-1 coupons are available at mahaffie.org. Some activities, like gold panning and tomahawk throwing, require an extra fee.

Guests should park at Olathe North High School and take a free shuttle to the historic site at 1200 E. Kansas City Road.

Final open house on Olathe downtown transportation





An Oct. 7 open house has been scheduled to inform the public on the final concepts contained in the Olathe Downtown Active Transportation Plan being developed by the city and the Mid-America Regional Council.

The informal, come-and-go session — the last one before the plan is adopted — will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Olathe City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe St. The public’s feedback will help planners finalize their vision for connecting downtown amenities in an efficient manner while promoting healthy lifestyles and improving safety.

Visit EnvisionOlathe.com for more information about the plan.

Fire department welcomes visitors Oct. 6

The Olathe Fire Department will open its fire station at 501 E. Old 56 Highway to visitors from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 6.

At the department’s annual open house, guests can spray water from a fire hose, hunt for home hazards in the fire safety house, talk with firefighters and see a crash rescue demo at 2 p.m. Flu shots, CPR training and blood pressure checks also will be available.

Cemetery tours rescheduled

The Olathe Historic Cemetery Tours originally planned for Sept. 28 have been rescheduled for 7 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 tours, which were canceled because of bad weather, will be honored. Those who cannot make the new date should called the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm at 913-971-5111.

Refunds to be given for canceled Gardner event

Stormy weather washed out Gardner’s 2019 Grand Slam Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest on Sept. 28, but all ticket holders will receive a refund without having to ask for one.

Those who would like to receive the event’s taster glass should bring their proof of purchase to the Parks and Recreation counter at City Hall, 120 E. Main St.

Olathe Live! concert Oct. 11

Olathe Live! will return to Stagecoach Park on Oct. 11 with performances by the Tallgrass Express String Band — singing songs celebrated in the Flint Hills — and Kelly Hunt accompanied by fiddler Staś Heaney.

The show begins at 7 p.m., but guest are encouraged to arrive early with blankets or lawn chairs. Donations taken during the show will benefit the Mahaffie and Olathe Parks & Rec foundations.

The park is at 1205 E. Kansas City Road.

Gardner hosts new history exhibit

Throughout October, regional history will be on display in the lobby of Gardner City Hall, 120 E. Main St.

The city has teamed up with the Gardner Historical Museum and the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce to present “Freedom’s Frontier: Stories from the Western Border.” The exhibit contains a timeline of photographs, maps and images introducing the public to the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area and demonstrating how local history is tied to events of national importance.

City Hall is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.