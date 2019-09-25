Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Ava Routh, 7, of Shawnee, put a tip in the bucket for the Steamboat Bandits Saturday, June 13, 2015. The event returns in October. File photo

Sept. 28

Overland Park Fall Festival: Hometown parade downtown, along with vendors filled with arts and crafts, a farmers market, food and three stages full of entertainment, 7 a.m., farmers market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St., Overland Park, www.opkansas.org.

Second Annual NKC Music Fest: A mix of live area bands perform. Check out some of the top spots for music, microbrews, food and fun; 2 to 11:55 p.m., $15, eventbrite at https://nkcmusicfest.com/tickets/.

Wing Fest: Stop by and enjoy wings as the judges pick the best of the bunch, along with their saucse. Music, 3 to 11 p.m., Grinders Crossroads, 417 E. 18th St., Kansas City.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2019 Fall Gypsy Craft Fair: Bring the family for a day of shopping, music, food and more, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5904 Crystal Ave., Kansas City.

KCLJO Overland Park Fall Festival: Enjoy the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra, a well-known Latin music ensemble of the Midwest. Founded and directed by veteran percussionist Pablo Sanhueza, KCLJO is the first performance and education non-profit in the Midwest dedicated to Salsa and Latin jazz, noon to 2 p.m., Downtown Overland Park.

Oct. 4 - 5

Mattie Rhodes Dia de los Muertos 2019: Kick off festivities with First Friday reception, the unveiling of community alter and day of the dead alters, followed by a family street fiesta the next day, Oct. 4, 6 to 10 p.m., Oct. 5, 1 to 6 p.m., Mattie Rhodes, 919 W. 17th St. Kansas City.

Oct. 5

80th Silver City Day Celebration: Join in a day of parade, live music, food, booth and fun, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Emerson Park, 2717 Strong Ave, Kansas City, Kansas.

Oct. 5-6

AppleFest 2019: Enjoy a hometown parade with apple fun, classic cars, fire trucks, art and craft booths along with bands, 10 a.m. Oct. 5, 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Weston, 526 Main St., Weston, MO.

Oct. 6

Overland Park Orchestra: New season begins with music by Beethoven, Bizet and Sibelius, 3:30 p.m., Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park, www.oporchestra.org.

Oct. 10

So You Want a Career in Athletics: SYWACIA’s Kansas City tour will feature professional women in athletics from around the country who will share thier success stories, keynote speaker Tragil Wade, the event is free and open to girls ages 13-18, preregistration is required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., UMKC, student union, 5100 Main St., Kansas City, www.sywacia.com.

Oct. 12

Fifth Annual PorchFestKC: Music from more than 100 local and regional bands that will play on neighborhood porches, reaching from east, west, Roanoke, Union Hill and Longfellow, noon to 6 p.m., PorchFestKC.com.

Mexican Dinner & Dance: Entertainment by Picante and DJ 151, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kansas, $20 advance, $25, 913-708-2368.

Oct. 18

Ladies Night/Wine Tasting & Craft Fair: Enjoy an evening with wine and crafts, 5 to 9 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Peter, 422 N. 14th St., Kansas City, Kansas.

Oct. 19

St. Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Guild Gift and Craft Bazaar: More than 50 tables of crafts, raffle drawings throughout the day, lunch and light refreshments, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

10th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show Fundraiser: See cars, trucks, motorcycles, also food vendors, silent auctions, sports memorabilia. All proceeds to benefit the JCPRD Special Olympics program, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theater in the Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, $25 in advance, johnsoncountyparksandrecreation.perfectmind.com.

Second Annual Halloween Ride Kick Stands UP: Costume contest, 50/50, raffle, prizes, all riders and vehicles welcome, dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Moose Lodge #1999, 6621 Turner Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $20.

Oct. 26

Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: Enjoy an evening with great music, food, costume contest, raffles and more, 6 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels Hall, 1310 Westport Road., Kansas City, 816-807-9866 or 913-927-2466.

Trick or Treat OFF the Street: Dress in your Halloween costume and experience 1860s fall living history activities, horse-drawn hayrack rides, games, crafts along candy stations sponsored by local business, 3 to 6 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe.