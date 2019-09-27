Pinot’s Palatte will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe. File photo

Downtown library to show documentary on suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the Olathe Public Library is showing a free screening of the documentary “The S. Word” at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at its downtown location, 201 E. Park St.

The film follows a survivor of a suicide attempt who documents the stories of fellow survivors. The event includes a panel discussion on suicide prevention. No registration is required.

‘Painting it Forward’ benefits Mahaffie

By partaking in an artistic endeavor Oct. 3, would-be painters can generate funds for the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm in Olathe.

Pinot’s Palette will take its Painting it Forward fundraiser to Mahaffie’s Heritage Center, from 7 to 9 p.m. that night, when guests will receive painting materials and two drink tickets.

The event costs $40, and $10 of that will go to the Mahaffie historic site, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. Register at mahaffie.org.