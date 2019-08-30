Foghat, John Michael Montgomery to perform at Old Settlers event

The Johnson County Old Settlers celebration will take place Sept. 5-7 in downtown Olathe.

Old Settlers celebration begins Sept. 5

The Johnson County Old Settlers celebration has landed two well-known performers to provide evening entertainment during the festival, which will take place Sept. 5-7 in downtown Olathe.

The rock band Foghat will perform on Friday night, Sept. 6, and country singer John Michael Montgomery will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 7. Performance times are 7:30 p.m.

The festival opens at noon Sept. 5 with arts and crafts booths. The crowning of Sweet Six takes place at 6 p.m., and Olathe high school bands will perform at 7 p.m. on the festival’s first night.

The booths reopen at 10 a.m. Sept. 6, and a flower show runs from 1 to 8 p.m. that day at Olathe City Hall.

A parade billed as the largest in Kansas will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, heading east on Loula Street from Kansas Avenue to Chestnut Street, then north to Park Street and east to Buchanan Street. An antique auto show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7, and the flower show continues as well.

Carnival rides begin at 5 p.m. the first two days and at noon on Saturday. Each day also features an ice cream social at 5:30 p.m.

Edgerton acquiring more police presence

Starting in fiscal 2020, Edgerton is boosting funding for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office by 6.3 percent so an additional deputy can patrol the residential areas for 40 hours a week.

The move was made after a 2018 citizens survey showed that residents wanted more police visibility in neighborhoods and better public safety programs for the community.

“We’re excited to meet ‘our’ deputy,” Mayor Donald Roberts said in a news release. “It’ll be great to have someone patrolling the streets that our residents know and can call whenever they need. I’m sure that he or she will be a real asset to Edgerton.”

Olathe West coach earns national recognition

Derek Leppert, assistant baseball coach at Olathe West High School, has been named as one of 11 Baseball America Assistant Coaches of the Year for 2019 by American Baseball Coaches Association.

“Coach Leppert is one of a kind,” said Olathe West Principal Jay Novacek. “He is a key cog in the Olathe West culture working both in our attendance office and as an assistant baseball coach. His passion for our students in school and on the baseball field cannot be matched. I cannot think of a better assistant baseball coach more worthy of this prestigious honor.”

The 11 honorees — who include eight college coaches — will be recognized Jan. 3 at the coaches’ association convention in Nashville. Leppert was named the winner for Division II high schools, one of three high school categories.

New Price Chopper for Gardner

A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled Aug. 29 for the new Cosentino’s Price Chopper grocery store in Gardner. The store will be at 600 E. Main St.

Olathe senior earns perfect ACT score

Ryan Moddesette, a senior at Olathe Northwest High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, something achieved by fewer than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the college entrance exam.

Moddesette is a member of the Olathe Northwest soccer team and is involved in scholar’s bowl, orchestra, National Honor Society and the Engineering Academy. He also is a link leader and a writing center tutor.

“Ryan has really immersed himself in Olathe Northwest and his work and dedication are evident,” said Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck.

Labor Day closings in Olathe

Although Olathe city offices will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 2, curbside recycling and the collection of trash and yard waste will not be affected by the federal holiday.

The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm also will close on Labor Day, but the community center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with open swimming after 11:30 a.m.

The two Olathe library locations will be closed both Labor Day and on Sept. 1, the Sunday before the holiday.

Downtown transportation plan to be shown at Old Settlers event

Olathe city staffers will be available at the Johnson County Old Settlers event Sept. 5-7 to unveil concept drawings for the Olathe Downtown Active Transportation Plan. The festival takes place downtown.

The city is collaborating with the Mid-America Regional Council to develop the plan, which focuses on making downtown more efficient, safer and accessible to walkers, cyclists and transit users. Planners see downtown as a place to connect the various bicycle paths and walking trails in Olathe, and one proposal is to create a protected bicycle track along Kansas Avenue between Spruce and Elm streets.

Meanwhile, citizens interested in helping refine the plan are encouraged to take an online survey at EnvisionOlathe.com. The final plan should be ready in November.