Alert to drivers: Olathe students head back to school mid August

The Olathe Community Center will close Aug. 12-18 for regular maintenance, cleaning and facility upgrades. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Aug. 19.

2019-20 school year is about to begin

Drivers might notice an uptick in traffic and young pedestrians in the coming days, because children are heading back to school in mid-August.

Olathe School District students start returning to school on Aug. 14, with some students in class for a half-day in the morning. Starting that day are elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as those in grades 6 and 9 who must get used to new surroundings.

All students will be in class for a full day on Aug. 15.

The first day of school is Aug. 13 for most students in the Gardner Edgerton district. Freshmen and high school students new to the district will attend class all day. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend for a half-day.

Aug. 14 will be the first day for preschoolers as well as high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

In the Spring Hill district, school begins Aug. 14 for pre-kindergarten through ninth grade. Sophomores, juniors and seniors start the following day.

As the academic year approaches, the Kansas State Department of Education is launching a campaign to remind drivers that they must stop when a school bus displays its flashing red lights and stop arm. The “Stop on Red, Kids Ahead” campaign includes news releases, social media reminders, posters for schools, informational handouts and bumper stickers.

Olathe Community Center to close for upkeep

However, the customer service phone lines will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and membership cards can be used Aug. 17-18 for admission to the Black Bob Bay aquatics area.

Officials to discuss Mahaffie Circle extension

Olathe officials and representatives from HNTB Corporation will be available Aug. 15 to discuss plans to extend Mahaffie Circle under Interstate 35.

Scheduled to begin next year, the construction project will take Mahaffie Circle north from about 151st Street near the Garmin headquarters to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Church Street. Garmin is providing some of the funding for the extension.

The Aug. 15 meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe St. No formal presentation will be made, so those attending can stop by anytime.

Household hazardous waste disposal Aug. 10

Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.

The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and be prepared to give a general description of their items. Get details on what’s accepted at olatheks.org.

Libraries to host blood drives

Red Cross blood drives are coming up soon at both Olathe libraries.

The first drive is from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road. The Olathe Downtown Library, 201 E. Park St., will host a drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

Transition to new Olathe library starts soon

Instead of closing on Aug. 18 as originally planned, the Olathe Indian Creek Library on Mur-Len Road will remain open a little longer as the library prepares to move to its new digs at 16100 W. 135th St. The grand opening for the new library, built in the shell of a former grocery store, is Oct. 19.

The temporary library, at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road, will continue operating with reduced hours and limited services - checking out and returning materials and picking up holds - from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8. Hours during that time are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Aug. 26 will be the last day to designate Indian Creek Library as the pickup location for materials on hold. Any holds that are left or come in after Sept. 8, will be transferred to the Olathe Downtown Library or to a Johnson County Library chosen by the patron. Users can call or modify their preferences online.

A return box will remain available at the temporary location until the box at the new Indian Creek Library is ready. A return also is located across the street from the temporary location in front of Payless Foods.

In addition, the Olathe Downtown Library’s Makerspace will be closed Aug. 19 through Sept. 22 so officials can prepare the equipment for the Indian Creek Library’s Makerspace.