Dear store clerk: Groceries are to be rung up, not commented on

A grocerty cart’s contents should not be commented on. Bigstock

Well, it happened again. I’ve quit my local grocery store. Blah, blah, blah… I know I’ve done this several times.

I’ve sworn that I never would set foot in this store; but then when I needed just one tiny thing real quick, I’d slip in to make my purchase and then my grand protest was tainted with lies and I’m back to old habits. Sadly, this sounds similar to my dieting strategy, one bite, then two then Momma needs to buy a new box of Goldfish.

But this time I’ve really had it. No more will I be shamed in public for doing what you’re supposed to do in a grocery – buy food.

This all started a couple of years ago, when an elderly male clerk made comments on my purchases. The first time it happened, I felt judged, but maybe I was being too sensitive or insecure. The second time, I knew Persistent Old Guy was blatantly food shaming me. It’s OK because all the while I was in my mind, silently cursing him and feeling tremendous pity for his wife. I didn’t enjoy being verbally ridiculed, but I continued to shop there and planned to sniff out which line he was working and avoid it at all cost.

It wasn’t until I was rolling up to the checkout lines, heading to anyone’s line but his, that he spotted my cart and me. Since I now dreaded going to the market, I had packed my cart to the maximum level, so I wouldn’t have to walk into the store for a at least a week.

‘Hey, come to my line,” Old Guy loudly announced.

Oh, no! I made eye contact. Abort, abort the mission, leave the cart and run!

Even louder, he snorted at his co-worker in aisle two, “I think she’s the winner! You’ve got the fullest cart I’ve seen this week.” He might as well have picked up the phone and announced over the P.A. system that I was a big fatty.

After I imagined me smacking him across the face with a wet head of green leaf lettuce, I smirked but tried to head to another line. He wasn’t going to let someone else win the highest total of the day. Nope, he insisted I come to his line so he could berate me some more. I slowly pulled out of another line with my tail between my legs, dragging my overfilled cart to yet another tongue-lashing.

“Wow! Look at that!” he said grabbing my food off the conveyor belt. Since I was taught to respect your elders and mind your manners, I had no other choice but to stand there and take it, then ban the store completely.

After six months of protesting this grocery, I managed to stay away. The problem was the other stores were substantially farther away from my house, which in Johnson County means over 10 minutes of driving.

Why did he have to work at the store that was so convenient for quick shopping stops? Why hadn’t he retired yet? Was his wife kicking this obviously retired-aged man out of the house?

Sadly, I slowly returned to that store, thinking I had been too judgmental; plus, he shouldn’t have that kind of control over me. I was strong enough to put up with his rude commentary. I’m very convincing when I’m in the middle of a last minute recipe that I needed to take to a meeting in two hours, and discovered someone in my family had taken the last egg.

So when I marched back, with head held high, I muttered under my breath my new plan of finding the youngest, respectful cashier or any shy clerk with whom I knew couldn’t make eye contact or be condescending.

I guess I got lax in staking out the checkout lines because I let my guard down. The wow factor of the tabloid magazines must have put a spell on me because next thing I knew I was face to face with a different elderly, male clerk with an inviting smile and light air about him. We will call him Old Guy #2. I placed my family’s groceries for the week on the conveyor belt and returned a friendly smile.

Since I remembered my age cutoff for cashiers, there was a bit of awkward silence which I was fine with; but apparently, bothered the #2.

Impishly, Old Guy #2 smiles, “I didn’t ask if you found everything you were looking for because it seems you are buying one of each.”

Typically when enraged, my voice and brain are hijacked and the polite police take over. Not this time!

“Really? You too? I thought you were the nice cashier,” I said fumbling my credit card. “Totally misjudged that one!”

I couldn’t believe I said how I felt at the moment I felt it. I’d been prepping for this moment for years. Fortunately, I was able to cut myself off and not flood his ears with what I really felt about his cronies and him.

You pushed this middle aged, chubby housewife to the brink.

Farewell, my Gents. You shan’t see this fair maiden again. Furthermore, your produce is overripe and moldy, as is your customer service.