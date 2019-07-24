At Olathe library, 50th anniversary of moon landing caps off a summer of lunar events

Nine-year-old Genesis Williams, of Duncan, Okla., looks at the images inside the Skylab portable planetarium. It was set up inside the Olathe Downtown Library as part of a moon landing party. Special to The Olathe News

From the Earth to the moon to the Olathe downtown library, it’s been a summer of lunar celebration. The library capped it off the afternoon of July 20 with a festive program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Rick Heschmeyer, from the Astronomy Associates of Lawrence, explained some of the details of the moon mission and the space program.

“The guys that just circled the moon in the command module are kind of the forgotten ones,” he said, referring to Michael Collins, who was the third member of the Apollo 11 crew, along with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Heschmeyer comes to events like this one via the Solar System Ambassador program from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He’s excited that the anniversary has brought previously unreleased footage of the moon mission to the public.

“NASA’s been cleaning out their closets getting ready for this anniversary,” he said.

Molly Vazquez, an assistant in the teen department of the library, was pleased with the events they planned last week.

“I think we chose a party because it makes it fun, but there’s also an educational component to it,” she said. “I think space is interesting to all ages. I’ve never met anyone who wasn’t interested in the moon or the stars. It’s a great way to get people to learn.”

The festivities included a craft table where people could decorate a crescent moon with beads and sequins. One spot allowed young people to color in pictures of rockets.

“They always have really good ideas for crafts,” said 13-year-old Jada Pratt, who volunteered at the event.

Filling the main area of the library was an inflatable planetarium called Skylab. Side rooms held activities such as a green screen photo booth that changed the background into a moon landscape, a screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and space-themed retro video games on a Super Nintendo.

Six-year-old Rachel Aldis-Wilson was so excited for the event that she wore her own spacesuit costume.

“She loves the maps of the solar system,” said Aileen Aldis-Wilson of Olathe. “For us, we just really like science, and we’re interested in what other planets are like. She was even wondering, ‘Are we gonna live on the moon?’”

The party was the latest in a series of space-themed programs for this year’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.”

Many attendees came to the party not just with an interest in the moon landing, but specifically because it was a library program.

“Our library teacher at school told us a lot about ‘Universe of Stories,’” said Josey Brown, who came to the event with her three children.

Olathe resident Natalia Franz brought her 6-year-old daughter, Sofia.

“We just really enjoy the library programs,” she said.

Scott Aldis-Wilson said he likes the scale of the programs he finds at the library.

“I’m a fiend for the library as it is. … They do enough stuff for free comic book day and May the fourth — Star Wars Day. It’s not too big but certainly not too small either,” he said.