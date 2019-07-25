New police chief named for Olathe

Developers of the Olathe Downtown Active Transportation Plan will be building on renderings like these, contained in an earlier plan for the downtown area. Those attending the July 30 open house will help planners refine the concepts.

Olathe chooses new police chief

Mike Butaud, who has been acting police chief in Olathe since June 1, has been tapped to stay in the position permanently.

He has spent his entire career with the Olathe Police Department and replaces Chief Steven Menke, who retired in April.

“Olathe is one of America’s safest cities for a number of reasons, but none more so than the men and women who serve in the Olathe Police Department,” City Manager Michael Wilkes said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Mike has been an essential department leader throughout his career. He is the right person to ensure it continues performing at the highest level, keeping our community exceptionally safe.”

Butaud began his law enforcement career in 1993 as an Olathe patrol officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001, captain in 2009 and major in 2013 before being named deputy chief in 2016. During that time, the city said, he gained experience in nearly all aspects of departmental operations.

Butaud is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University Police Staff and Command. He will assume the permanent position on July 29.

Active transportation plan taking shape for downtown Olathe

Olathe is working with the Mid-America Regional Council to make downtown more friendly to walkers, bicyclists and transit users, and in doing so improve safety and foster healthier lifestyles.

On July 30, officials will host an open house to share the preliminary concepts in the Olathe Downtown Active Transportation Plan and obtain feedback on the direction thus far. The informal, come-and-go event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at City Hall, 100 E Santa Fe St.

“The new Johnson County Courthouse will change the face of downtown Olathe,” states a news release about the plan and the open house.

“In particular, Kansas Avenue provides opportunities for changes to adjoining land use, and reduction in parking will provide a new footprint for additional active transportation infrastructure creating more sustainable development.”

The release noted that physical inactivity has contributed to increased rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other chronic health conditions.

“By designing communities to encourage active transportation with safe and welcoming walking and biking infrastructure, we can help reduce the negative health impacts that come with a car-dependent culture.”

Those interested are encouraged to bring their families to the open house. The public learn more about the project at www.envisionolathe.com, where comments can be made after the event. Comment forms will be available at the open house, too.

The final Olathe Downtown Active Transportation Plan is expected to be completed in November.

Heart health event is personal for Olathe family

The family of Olathe West High School baseball player Brennan Connell, who was revived after suffering cardiac arrest while pitching last May, is organizing an Aug. 3 event aimed at preventing death from sudden cardiac arrest.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olathe West, the session will include free hands-only CPR/AED training for all ages through the Olathe Fire Department, plus 30-minute heart screenings for young people 8 to 25 years old, through ATS HeartCheck.

As of July 24, all appointments for the $129 heart screenings had been taken at athletictestingsolutions.com, but parents could sign up for testing a few days later in Overland Park.

Olathe West is at 2200 W. Santa Fe St. Find out more about the Connell family’s cause at bc20.org.

Schultz chosen for Olathe school board

Kristin Schultz will join the Olathe Board of Education on Aug. 1 to complete the term of Amy Martin, who has moved from the area. The school board appointed Schultz, who works as a resource development consultant to public media, during a special meeting on July 22. She will serve until the term ends in 2021.

Among other community roles, Schultz has served on the Olathe Public Schools Foundation board of directors and was vice-president of leadership for women’s philanthropy at the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City. She is the parent of two Olathe graduates.

“Public education has played a significant role in my life. From my experiences as a student to those of a parent, its impact on our kids and community has been important to me,” Schultz said in a news release.

“More than 30,000 students and 4,500 staff members spend their days in our Olathe schools; making their experience the best possible is at the heart of district leadership.”

Schultz was one of three candidates who sought the seat. The others were Brandy Seidel and Tom Kearney.

County budget hearing is July 29

Johnson County residents have an opportunity on July 29 to learn about and comment on the county government’s 2020 budget, which estimates spending at $937.1 million and reserves of $322.7 million.

The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St. in downtown Olathe.

The County Commission already has set the maximum expenditure authority at almost $1.26 billion, comprising spending and reserves, with the property tax rate remaining constant. The budget can go down from there, but not up.

The commission is expected to approve the budget and estimated tax rates on Aug. 8. The final tax rates will be set in October, based on the latest information on property values.

New middle school for Spring Hill district

The Spring Hill School District will open a new middle school this fall that has an Olathe address.

Members of the public can get a peek at Woodland Spring Middle School during a dedication and open house from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30. The school is at 17450 W 167th St. in Olathe, adjacent to Prairie Creek Elementary School.

The open house will begin about 6:15 p.m., after the dedication.

Summer Teen Bash for middle-schoolers

Middle-school students are invited to Olathe’s Black Bob Park for a party and a swim the evening of Aug. 1.

The city’s Summer Teen Bash, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., starts with a party in the park and concludes with a swim under the stars at Black Bob Bay. Admission is free with the donation of a school supply item.

The park is at 14500 W. 151st St. Advance registration is encouraged at olatheks.org.

Edgerton embarking on residential street project

The city of Edgerton is preparing to replace the pavement on several residential streets, along with storm water improvements to stop water from flowing on the roads.

At 7 p.m. July 31, city officials have scheduled a public meeting at City Hall to share information about the project, described as the first of its kind in the city. Homeowners will be briefed on what to expect.

The roads involved are West Cumberland between Fifth and Seventh Streets; West Fourth Street between Meriwood and Edgewood; West Fifth and West Seventh streets between Cumberland and Edgewood; Shanandoah between Fourth and Seventh streets, and Heather Knoll Drive between Third Circle and Edgerton Road.

Information and updates can be found atedgertonks.org/streetreconstructi

Film to be shown on New Deal works

The Olathe Downtown Library will host historian Kara Heitz and director Graham Carroll at 2 p.m. July 27 as they present their new film about New Deal-era works in Kansas, including the library’s “post office” mural created by Albert T. Reid.

The library is at 201 E. Park St.

Folk duo to perform at library

Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson will bring their “harmonic alternative folk” style of music to Olathe’s Indian Creek Library at 7 p.m. July 30. The library is at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.

Olathe race benefits charities

Registration has opened for the Olathe Charities 5K & Fun Run, scheduled for the morning of Aug. 24 at Lake Olathe Park, 445 S. Ward Cliff Drive.

The cost is $30 for those who register through July 31, but increases to $35 after that and to $40 on race day. The race supports local non-profit organizations, and registrants can designate a charity to receive a portion of the fee.

Visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheCharities5K to register. Charities can go to the same website to apply to be a beneficiary of the race.