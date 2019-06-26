Setting the ‘Hamilton’ stage: Crew and audience knew the show must go on. And it did

The cast and crew of “Hamilton” made due when a storm knocked out power. Special to The Olathe News

Last weekend, I experienced yet one of many reasons I never run out of writing material. You can’t make up the story my family and I experienced at the theater.

Let me set the bizarre stage. Two years ago I discovered the touring company of the Tony Award winning musical “Hamilton” was coming to Kansas City in 2019. I knew that getting my hands on any ticket to this show was going to be more difficult than arm-wrestling a rattlesnake.

Across the country, these tickets were being treated as if they were made of gold, and I needed that golden ticket – actually, I needed four.

Searching the internet, I learned if you bought season tickets from the KC Broadway Series, you had first dibs on tickets and buying extras. The chance that all tickets could be sold before they were open to the public was a chance I was not willing to take. We sucked it up and pinched some pennies because as much as I love theater, season ticket packages are not cheap.

So 10 shows later, I had my four “Hamilton” golden tickets in hand. I had purchased parking several days before to avoid parking under another dark interstate bridge, but apparently I need my husband to make sure the details are correct. I bought the perfect valet parking from a hotel near the Kauffman Performing Arts Center.

Too bad the show was at the Music Hall.

We decided it wasn’t too far to walk, and the price was right considering it was too late to cancel the reservation. My husband was sweet and dropped off my daughters and me right by the stage door, and then he headed to park by the other theater and walked back.

The first act of the show was great. We were happy with our seats, most of the performers were fabulous, and the traveling sets and lights were amazing.

Until… they weren’t amazing. The lights, that is. At the beginning of the intermission, I was near the emergency exit, and BOOM! I jumped out of my skin by a bolt of lightening hitting “way too close.” Little did we know how close it was.

It was announced much later, by the funny character King George, the theater had lost power. No one had noticed little lighting at intermission because it was still daylight.

No time for chit chat (we thought) because the “ya’ll hurry it up” bell was ringing with fervor, which meant you better be in your seat or you might miss the magic of the second act.

We got to our seats and perused the program. I actually had enough time to read every word of the Playbill. One hour and 15 minutes was the amount of time of our intermission. If it had been any other show, a musical that didn’t cost every audience member an arm and a leg, many people would have left. But as much as we had invested in this one performance, we were not budging.

The technical crew adorned in traditional all black outfits, huddled around some large crates at center stage. Since there was no lighting other than the crew’s flashlights, it was hard to figure out their plan, so I created the dialog in my head.

“Did you reboot it?”

“Duh, yeah!”

(pause) “You turned it off completely?”

“Yes, a reboot. And still, no power.”

Another guy listening added, “What if we take a really long extension cord and borrow the power from the Marriott?”

During our exhausting wait, the audience’s anxiety arose. Strangers discussed theories for what happened. An usher quietly takes two puffs off his inhaler, men are pacing in the aisles, and every cell phone is lit up but not enough to light up the stage.

A woman sitting nearby us returned from the lobby and said, “A police dog is in the lobby, and ushers are moving around the dark with flashlights.” The following canine unit theories didn’t help lessen the anxiety.

Finally, the crew powered up two stage lights and a spotlight. The light crew obviously was adlibbing for half of the act. They let a few leads sing in the dark, but soon fixed it.

Despite the poor illumination problem, the show did go on to almost midnight. The audience rose for a well-deserved standing ovation. After the actors took their bows, the King George actor instructed the audience to turn on our flashlights on our phones before exiting the theater.

Unfortunately, we were welcomed with the same thunderstorm. It was a shame we didn’t bring the umbrellas from the car that was parked close to the other theater down the road. Soaked and humming songs to the show, we got to the hotel where hours before my husband had left our car.

A friendly man walked out of the hotel and asked if we had enjoyed the show.

It was King George from “Hamilton!” My family stood star struck and completely drenched in front of the cast’s hotel. We talked to the actor for a good while about the evening’s lighting fail.

We laughed as he explained how they had basically plugged an extension cord into the soundboard in order to finish the show. I guess they didn’t think about using the Marriott’s power.

What an epic end to our wild “Hamilton” adventure. We got an incredible memory of a long awaited show, I got another story to share, plus we got to meet some of the actors. I’m pretty sure my reserving parking at the actors’ hotel wasn’t an error. It clearly was meant to be.