Gardner to cut ribbon on new justice center

Jennifer Cullen

New justice center in Gardner

The city of Gardner has scheduled a ribbon cutting for 9 a.m. July 11 for the new Gardner Justice Center at 16540 Moonlight Road.

In August 2017, voters approved a $13.725 million bond issue to finance the justice center as a home for the police department and municipal court operations.

Olathe counselor earns state award

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jennifer Cullen, counselor at Regency Place Elementary School has won the Promise Award given by the Kansas School Counselor Association. The award recognizes an emerging counselor who has demonstrated outstanding practice during his or her first five years of service.

“Jen plays a huge role in our Regency Place community,” said the school’s principal, Greg Oborny. “She is the ultimate connector or glue that keeps the many links of Regency Place together, and she is of exceptional quality.”

Gardner police test crosswalk compliance

This wasn’t your stereotypical undercover police operation. No hanging out with criminals or seeing drug deals go down.

Instead, two officers in plain clothes intermittently crossed the street one midmorning in late May, using the crosswalk of North Center Street at Brittany Court. Would approaching drivers follow the law and stop?

Sadly, not all did.

The law requires motorists to yield when a pedestrian enters a crosswalk. In Gardner, a violation can lead to a $115 ticket.

No citations were issued during this exercise, though. Instead, other officers stopped the cars and educated the drivers about the requirement. The motorists generally were receptive to the information, authorities said.

“We used this opportunity to test the public’s compliance to crosswalk laws, as well as to inform them about the importance of crosswalk safety in general,” Interim Police Chief James Belcher said in a news release.

The city plans to continue educating both motorists and pedestrians in the coming months.

“Crosswalk safety requires action on both sides,” Belcher said. “Pedestrians should never assume that crosswalks ensure their safety. They also must allow time for motorists to yield to them.”

Pride Month movie at Olathe library

As part of Pride Month, the Olathe Downtown Library will screen “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” at 2 p.m. June 23.

Based on an award-winning book, the film follows a teenager after she is sent away for conversion therapy. The Olathe Human Relations Commission will lead a discussion afterward.

The library is at 201 E. Park St. No registration is required.