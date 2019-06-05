Gardner wants input on downtown green space

“Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas” is the topic June 11 at Mahaffie. Courtesy photo

City of Gardner wants community’s input

The city of Gardner has posted a survey to obtain the community’s views on two proposed civic greens or small parks in the downtown area.

Among other things, the survey asks whether people prefer active parks or quiet ones, and whether active parks should be geared more to festivals and events or to sports and recreation.

The questionnaire will help the city craft its Gardner Destination Downtown plan, focusing on an eight-block area from Center Street to Sycamore Street, between Washington and Warren streets.

The green spaces were envisioned in the city’s corridor plan for Main Street. Gardner Destination Downtown also will involve streetscapes, parking and bike boulevards. Take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/gardnerdowntown.

Water project takes Olathe student to national contest

Laura Flucke, a recent graduate of Olathe North High School, was chosen as the 2019 Kansas Stockholm Junior Water Prize winner and will attend the national competition June 13-16 at Ohio State University.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize is a prestigious youth award for a water-related science project that addresses current and future water challenges. The Kansas Water Environment Association sponsored the state event.

Frontier Days coming up in Edgerton

The Frontier Days Festival – which has been around since 1971 – is scheduled for June 14-15 in downtown Edgerton.

Visitors can enjoy games, carnival rides, a beer garden, food, crafts and musical entertainment.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, and that night’s offerings include a baby contest and concerts by Big Skillet at 8 p.m. and Vixen at 10 p.m.

The Saturday activities feature a parade at 10 a.m. and a virtual reality roller coaster from noon to 4 p.m. The evening concerts feature Johnny Dale Roberts at 8 p.m. and the Kentucky Headhunters at 10 p.m. Registration for the parade begins at 9 a.m.

Find the complete schedule at www.frontier-days.com.

Olathe Live! returns with soul, funk and jazz

Olathe Live! will begin this season’s outdoor concert series at 7 p.m. June 14 at Frontier Park with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, which blends soul and funk, as well as contemporary jazz specialist Lester Estelle & Friends.

The event is free, but donations will be collected for a local charity. People are advised to come early with blankets or chairs.

Frontier Park is at 15501 W. Indian Creek Parkway, on the southwest corner of Black Bob Road and Indian Creek Parkway. Visit OlatheKS.org/OlatheLive to view entire season lineup.

Cornhole play is back

Cornhole tournaments will be now a regular thing in Olathe.

After a successful championship during the inaugural Qlathe barbecue event, the city is launching its first Olathe Cornhole Championship Series.

The series, presented by Grass Pad Olathe, will consist of four 16-team tournaments during each Olathe Live! event on June 14 and 28, and July 12 and 26. A cash prize of $150 will be awarded to the top team in each tournament, while runners-up will earn $50. Each winner also will receive an automatic entry to the 2020 Qlathe Cornhole Championship.

Teams may register for more than one tournament, and participants must be at least 18 years old. Register through the parks and recreation page at OlatheKS.org. or call 913-971-8563.

Free talk focuses on Kansas railroad history

When you wait for a train in Olathe, do you ever wonder how railroading began here?

It happened a century and a half ago, after J.B. Mahaffie used his influence to ensure that this new form of transportation wouldn’t bypass Olathe.

You can find out more on June 11 at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, during a free talk that begins at 7 p.m. Leo Olivia will discuss topics like mail service, the beef industry and the impact on towns and Plains Indians.

The session, sponsored by Humanities Kansas, is recommended for adults and older adolescents with an interest in history. Registration is not required.

For parents of LGTBQ+ children

As part of Pride Month, the Olathe Indian Creek Library and the Olathe Human Relations Commission will host a discussion from 2 to 4 p.m. June 8 for parents of LGTBQ+ children. The library is at 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.