A look at some of Olathe’s upcoming road projects

Expect road work in Olathe this summer. File photo

In a recent newsletter, the city of Olathe outlined some of the major road projects being worked on now or in the upcoming months.

“Work is focused on the most congested intersections for improved traffic flow, decreased delays and reduced emissions,” the city said. “Traffic signal coordination complements construction projects for reduced traffic delays.”

The projects:

▪ Santa Fe Street and Ridgeview Road: Utility relocation is underway and the intersection will be improved with two left turn and two through lanes at each quadrant; dedicated right turn lanes for northbound, southbound and eastbound traffic, and a shared through/right turn lane for westbound traffic. Recent resident surveys have found that this intersection is the top priority for upgrades, the city said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Parker/Kansas 7: Work has begun to add turn lanes, medians and new traffic signals between Santa Fe Street and Old 56 Highway. The work is expected to reduce backups behind vehicles that are turning left.

▪ 151st Street: Drivers can expect lane closures starting this summer between Ridgeview Road and Olathe Medical Center for repaving and replacement of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ADA ramps. New turn lanes will be added at Ridgeview Road.

▪ Mahaffie Circle Extension under Interstate 35: A public/private partnership is financing another route from the area near the Garmin headquarters. Mahaffie Circle will be extended north to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Church Street. The Kansas Department of Transportation will expand the I-35 bridge over the railroad to accommodate the new street. Garmin is contributing $1.8 million for the project.

▪ I-35 and Kansas 10: The state of Kansas is managing pavement surfacing on I-35 from 95th to Santa Fe Street, and on K-10 to the Douglas County line.