Manufacturing, distribution, call center for Excelligence comes to Gardner

Excelligence completes new Gardner facility

Gardner officials will cut the ribbon May 20 on a 646,400-square-foot manufacturing, distribution and call center facility for the Excelligence Learning Corporation.

Excelligence, based in Monterey, Calif., provides educational supplies and services to early childhood and elementary teachers and parents. When it began construction in late 2017, the company said the $38 million Gardner facility would employ 250 workers within three years of completion. The company said operations from five states – including two distribution centers in Kansas City and Kansas City, Kan. – are being brought into the new Gardner location.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting, which will run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Excelligence building, 17001 Mercury St.

Ramadan community dinner May 20

People of all faiths are invited to an educational Ramadan iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, at 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Olathe City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe St. The event, hosted by Olathe’s Human Relations Commission and the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, is designed to promote cross-cultural understanding. Members of the local Muslim community will give a brief presentation about the history and traditions of the holiday, followed by a free meal at sundown. Families and children are welcome.

Career/Tech Ed scholars named

Olathe students account for just over one-fourth of the 39 high school students statewide who have been named 2019 Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholars by the Kansas State Department of Education. The 10 Olathe students honored:

▪ From Olathe South High School: Matrim Besch, Zachary Craig, Nathan Correa and Logan George.

▪ Olathe East High School: Riley Delancy and Joshua Musick.

▪ Olathe North High School: Adrian Vilches-Gomez and Jasmine Spears.

▪ Olathe Northwest High School: Kreg Herman and Emma Smither.

The Kansas CTE Scholar Program recognizes well-rounded, outstanding CTE students who are finishing their senior year of high school and meet the criteria. This is the third year of the initiative.

Young women invited to experience firefighting

On June 8, the Olathe Fire Department will offer a free program that introduces young women ages 13 to 23 to a career as a firefighter. In a controlled environment, participants will experience activities like search and rescue, hose line deployment, emergency medical services, bunker gear drills and extrication.

The event, called HERO Day, starts at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. at the Fire Administration Building, 1225 S. Hamilton Circle.

Registration is required. Find the link through the calendar listing at olatheks.org.

Gardner schedules June cleanup days

It’s not too early to start cleaning out attics and basements for Gardner’s annual citywide cleanup on June 8 and 15, when large and small items will be picked up at the curbside for free.

June 8 is the date for those living south of 175th Street/Main Street, and the rest of the city will be served the following Saturday. The offer does not apply to residents on private streets.

Accepted items include appliances without freon and with doors secured or removed; box springs and mattresses; basketball goals that are cut in half with concrete removed; barbecue grills without propane tanks; electronics; furniture; bicycles; push mowers with gas and oil removed; disassembled swing sets; tied carpet rolls up to 4 feet wide, large pieces of glass broken down and boxed, as well as bagged, boxed and bundled items.

Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m.

Gardner Disposal will not collect domestic trash, tires, car parts, yard waste and items containing chlorofluorocarbons such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, but some unapproved items can be picked up separately for a fee. For complete details, see the news release at www.gardnerkansas.gov.

Mahaffie class will be a stitch

The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm is offering an opportunity on May 21 to learn about sewing and history at the same time.

At the Spectacular Sewing class from 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants will take a look at original 1860s garments and try to replicate repairs and techniques like whip stitching, buttonholes, French seams and period patches.

The cost is $5, and all materials will be furnished. Register through the calendar listing at olatheks.org. Mahaffie is at 1200 E. Kansas City Road.

Fairview School earns physical education award

Fairview Elementary School in Olathe has been selected to receive the Kansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Model School Gold Award for its continued excellence in physical education. Christina Murphy is the physical education teacher there.

“Christina is truly dedicated to the health and well-being of the students of Fairview,” said Fairview Principal Andrew Dimmitt. “She has worked to make PE a class that all students love and learn. Her focus on student relationships, mindfulness and health have had a positive impact on the culture of Fairview.”