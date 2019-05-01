Seminars to help seniors from falling for scams

The Olathe Fire Department invites all area children to bring their bikes to the annual Olathe Helmet Head Bike Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Courtesy photo

Seminars aim to protect seniors from scams

Older adults, relatives and caregivers are invited to attend one of two workshops on May 4 about avoiding scams and fraud schemes that target seniors.

The sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. at the Johnson County Central Library, 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park. Speakers will talk about common scams, protecting people’s money and the Elder Justice Initiative.

The workshops are being offered by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the Kansas attorney general, the Kansas Bankers Association, the Bank of Labor, the U.S. Postal Service, Kansas Adult Protective Services, UMB and Academy Bank.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to the Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-4545.

Olathe No. 2 as best Midwestern family place

Olathe ranks No. 2 on SmartAsset.com’s list of best places to raise a family in the Midwest.

The top city was Carmel, Ind. Ranking behind Olathe in the top five were Rochester Hills, Mich.; Naperville, Ill., and Parma, Ohio. The only other local city in the top 25 was Overland Park, which came in 14th.

SmartAsset considered 10 factors: housing costs as a percent of income, the annual cost of child care, the percent of residents under age 20, average math and reading proficiencies, high school graduation rates, the average spending per pupil, poverty rates, unemployment rates and crime rates.

“Olathe, Kansas is an affordable place to live,” SmartAsset.com said. “Annual housing costs make up less than 18 percent of the annual income. That’s a top-15 score. Those looking for a job will appreciate that the city has another top-15 score for its low unemployment. And for families seeking good schools, it’s nice to see that the high school graduation rate of 89.47 percent is a top-20 score for the Midwest region. There are also plenty of other children in Olathe. Nearly one third (31 percent) of the population is under the age of 20.”

The study said that people don’t necessarily leave Olathe upon reaching adulthood. Nationwide, SmartAsset ranked Olathe as the top city where millennials are buying homes:

“Last year Kansas had two cities ranked in our top 25, neither of which were Olathe. In fact Olathe was not included in the study due to population filters. But this year it comes out on top.

Our data shows that over 50 percent of millennial households in Olathe own their homes, the fourth-highest rate in our study. That is an increase of 4.8 percent from 2007, the second-largest change in our study.”

Heroic pilot to speak at MNU commencements

Tammie Jo Shults, the pilot who landed a Southwest Airlines plane after an engine exploded last year, will be the commencement speaker May 4 at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe.

A 1983 MNU graduate in biology, Shults will speak in the ceremony for traditional undergraduates at 10 a.m. and in the ceremony for professional and graduate students at 3 p.m. About 550 graduates are eligible to participate in the two ceremonies, which will take place at College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan St.

Bike rodeo/family festival are May 5

The Olathe Fire Department invites all area children to bring their bikes to the annual Olathe Helmet Head Bike Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 on the Olathe Medical Center campus. Kids 15 and under will receive a free bike helmet while supplies last.

The event will take place in the Cancer Center parking lot at 15123 S. Olathe Medical Center Parkway. Those attending can also stop into the Cancer Center for the hospital’s Family Fun Fest for free screenings, health information and activities.

For more information about the rodeo, call the Olathe Fire Department at 913-971-7900. For more about the Family Fun Fest, visit OlatheHealth.org. Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be available.

Middle school to mark 30th anniversary

Frontier Trail Middle School invites former students and staff to celebrate the school’s 30th anniversary on May 15.

The open house is scheduled for 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the commons area of the school, at 15300 W. 143rd St. in Olathe.

Visitors can look through old yearbooks, view historical photos and hear music over the loudspeaker from the period around 1989 when the school opened. There will be a photo booth and refreshments, too.

Comic book day at library

The Olathe Downtown Library will give away free comic books, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4, to celebrate Free Comic Book Day, which also will include movies, games and themed crafts. Elite Comics is partnering with the library for the event.

The schedule at 201 E. Park St.:

▪ 10 a.m.: Showing of “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”

▪ 1 to 2 p.m.: Costume parade and contest.

▪ 2 p.m.: Showing of “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

▪ 3 to 4 p.m.: Pop art paintings.

Swedish musician to perform

Swedish musician Sofia Talvik will perform a mix of Americana and folk with Swedish roots at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Indian Creek Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len Road.

She has participated in Lollapalooza, SXSW and the Folk Alliance International conference.

Rotary awards $1,000 scholarships

The Olathe Rotary Club next month will award a $1,000 scholarship to a senior from each Olathe high school, after considering service among other criteria.

This year’s recipients are Anna Fluke of Olathe North High School, Kirsten Jackson of Olathe South High School, Ryan Henn of Olathe Northwest High School, Zachary Krause of Olathe West High School and Ava Taylor of Olathe East High School.

“The Olathe Rotary Club has presented one scholarship at each high school for many years and we consider it an investment in the future.” Club President Pat O’Donnell said.

Central Elementary honored for character efforts

Central Elementary School has received a Shifting School Culture Recognition from the Kansas State Department of Education, in partnership with character.org and the Smoky Hill Education Service Center,

“The way we start our day with connection and calm has created an environment that is conducive for allowing students the time they need to become ready to learn,” Central Principal Dana Hinds said in a news release. “Our building culture is one of family and connectedness. We are so pleased that our students and staff are benefiting from the way we start our day at Central.”

The Kansas Schools of Character Award program recognizes schools and districts that have worked to enhance social, emotional and character development in their students