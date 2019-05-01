Olathe Health launching medical campus in Gardner

Olathe Health's new Gardner Edgerton clinic is expected to open in early 2020 at Interstate 35 and Gardner Road in Gardner. Courtesy image

Olathe Health has begun construction on the first phase of a new medical campus at Interstate 35 and Gardner Road to serve the Gardner and Edgerton communities. Offerings at the Gardner location will include family medicine, urgent care, and expanded imaging and lab services.

The 13,600-square-foot medical building is expected to open early next year. Future phases will be determined by community needs, officials said.

“We have 25 acres available at a very convenient spot for residents and employers in the Gardner Edgerton area,” Stan Holm, Olathe Health president and CEO, said in a news release. “As the need arises, we have enough space to add emergency services, inpatient beds, surgery suites, innovative wellness activities and other services in the future.”

Olathe Health says it’s had a presence in that area since 1994, with the opening of Gardner Family Care (now called Olathe Health Family Medicine – Gardner). Care Express opened in the Price Chopper in 2008, and Olathe Health Rehabilitation Services opened in 2014.

Olathe Health Family Medicine will move from its current location on Center Street to the new clinic at the Gardner Edgerton campus. The new clinic will provide space for additional providers. The Center Street office will then be available for expanded services, such as physical and occupational therapies.

Partners in the project include Hoefer Wysocki, Meyer Brothers Building Company, Terracon and Payne & Brockway Civil Engineers.