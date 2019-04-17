Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Egg hunts will be scattered around the metro area. File photo

April 20

Easter Egg Hunt: Eggstra-ordinary celebration for friends and neighbors, includes a petting zoo, inflatables, games, and pictures with Easter bunny, 10 a.m. to noon, LifeBridge Church, 6601 Monticello Road, Shawnee.

Second Annual Easter Egg Scramble: Bring your pet to hunt down eggs filled with a treat or puzzle to be redeemed, also get a photo taken with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treats Unleashed, 4209 W. 119th, Leawood, $5, http://bit.ly2TdBpHK.

April 24

Lunch and Learn: Learn about iconic 1920s fashion, Kansas State University Costume and Textile Museum Curator Marla Day will talk about the daring changes, 11:30 a.m., Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, $5, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

April 25

Lunch and Learn: Hear one man’s story about escaping the Holocaust, participants are invited to join Moshe Borenstein’s biographical tale, which begins in 1936 Poland when Nazism was on the rise, 11:30 a.m., Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, $18 residents, $2 others, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

Job & Resource Fair: Meet and connect with hiring managers and organizations who are recruiting for jobs, skilled, unskilled workers needed, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W 85th St., Overland Park.

April 26

50 Plus Day Trip: Visit Missouri State penitentiary with former inmate Darryl Burton and hear how he was wrongly convicted and spent years in jail, includes transportation, lunch and tour, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, $91, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

April 26 - 27

Glow All Out: An interactive beauty experience and fashion show presenting this season’s hottest trends from cosmetics, med spas to the newest surgery services, April 26, 4 to 8 p.m., April 27, noon to 8 p.m., Town Center Plaza, North Parking lot, 5000 W. 119th St., TownCenterPlaza.com.

April 27

Taste of Shawnee: Featuring the best of Shawnee restaurants, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, 3 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.

Mildale Community Day: Participants will have access to the 158-acre site, arts and crafts activities, bring bait and tackle to practice your catch-and-release fishing, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 35250 W. 199th St. Edgerton, 913-826-2957.

Superhero Day: Aimed at ages 3 to 6 with an adult, costumes are encouraged for this action-packed morning, activities include a scavenger hunt, art activities, a photo activity and a goody bag, 10 a.m., Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park, $6, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

Arts and Crafts Sale: Stop by and find a gift for Mother’s Day, includes kids’ caps, scarves, jewelry, soap, jewelry photography, garden, art, purses and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Round Hill Clubhouse, 8932 Maple Circle, Overland Park, ELAND8693@mypacks.net.

Beyond the Bowl-evard: A bowling tournament hosted by Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson counties, proceeds to go to support Care Beyond the Boulevards mission, providing medical and mental health care and support to the homeless and under-served, team of four, St. John’s Catholic Club, 414 Barnett Ave., Kansas City Kansas, www.eventbrite.com.

Jackie Stiles Comes to Kansas City: Girls basketball clinic for grades 4 to 8, Stiles will speak on the topic of hard work and resiliency, this event in in honor of Tracy Long a longtime KC resident who died of cancer, 3 to 4 p.m. clinic, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. speech, Whitmore Playground, 1444 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas.

April 30

The National Poetry Month Finale Event: Xanath Caraza, winner of two 2018 Latino books, will share poetry and stories that reflect her native Mexico as well as her travels, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park.

May 1

50 Plus Bingo: May Day is the theme and will feature a dozen games as well as food, prizes and fun, which will include gift certificates, 1:30 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, $5 to $7, 913-826-3030.

May 4-5

Guadalupe Centers Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2019: Food, music, local vendors, petting zoo, inflatables, also featuring an all-women Mariachi band from Texas, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and noon to 9 p.m. May 5, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., free.

May 4

PurpleStride Kansas City 2019: Join in to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Frank A Theis Park, Kansas City, support.pancan.org.

Seventh Annual Troost Jazz & Soul Experience: Featuring live music by local musicians, food, dancing, auction items for bid, proceeds to benefit reconciliation services, 7 to 11 p.m., The Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City, www.rs.3101.org.

22nd Annual Special Olympics Fundraiser: For the Johnson County Park and Recreation Districts Rangers, will include a taco dinner, in addition a number of items from local merchants to be raffled, proceeds to help offset the costs of trips and equipment, noon to 3 p.m., Stagecoach Tavern, 9617 W. 87th St. Overland Park, $10, 913-826-3027.

May 5

Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.

The Overland Park Orchestra: The program features a Kansas City Premiere of “Cassini Overture” by Timothy Micheal Rolls along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony, 5 p.m., Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park, free.

Cinco de Mayo: Party winery style, serving famous wine-o-rites, taco, food truck, live music and games for all to enjoy, noon to 6 p.m., KC Wine Company Vineyard 7 Winery, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe.

May 6-10

Cinco De Mammo: Don’t wait to get your mammogram, stop by and enjoy a margarita, giveaways and raffle prizes all week long, walk in and same day appointments, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, 816-656-2549.

May 11

Lenexa Art Fair: Browse handcrafted art from more than 50 area artists while listening to live jazz music and sipping on wine and beer, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lenexa Commons, 17101 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa, www.lenexa.com/artfair.

May 15

Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner a demo and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org

History on Tap Baseball: The great American pastime had some amazing milestones in the 1920s, hear about the Babe and his season of 54 homers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $5, 913-248-2360.

May 18

Fourth Annual Weston WineFest: Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while enjoying live music and fantastic food, noon to 7 p.m., Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring St., Weston, $25, www.eventbrite.com.

24th Annual Turkey Festival: All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., along with pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, much more for the entire family to enjoy, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m., Antioch Park, Shelter house #1, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

Legislative Breakfast: Designed to inform the community and business owners, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Doubletree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.

May 23

50 Plus Bingo: Pineapple is the theme and will feature a dozen games as well as food, prizes and fun, which will include gift certificates and more, 1:30 p.m., New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, $5 to $7, 913-826-3030.