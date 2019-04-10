Springtime events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

On April 13, Sho-Me African violet show and sale will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Loose Park Garden Center, W. 51st and Wornall streets, Kansas City. MCT

April 13

I am hope Benefit: Evening Under the Stars, AM Dom Foundation presents a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar, live music and door prizes, I AM Dom helps families who have children on the oncology unit of Children’s Mercy and are having financial difficulties, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., $20 to $50, eventbrite.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: Kids in swimsuits will scramble to gather more than 3,000 Easter eggs spread throughout the rec center indoor pool, participants will be divided into age groups. All must be accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m., Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. $5 members, $7 others.

Garage Sale: Bring treasures to sell, you will need tables, chairs and a tent if wanted, American Legion Auxiliary sponsors event, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eagles Nest Post #213, 1044 S. 26th St., Kansas City, Kansas, $10 a booth, 913-709-2534.

All Aboard with Violets: Sho-Me African violet show and sale, great gift ideas for Mother’s Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Loose Park Garden Center, W. 51st and Wornall streets, Kansas City.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Begin the morning with breakfast with the bunny, move on to face painting, games, inflatables, crafts, along with an Easter egg hunt, 9:30 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10100 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, free.

Spring Clean-up: Mid-America Nazarene University football team will be helping senior citizens with yard and home maintenance, if you would like help contact 913-971-3749 or Pioneerfootball@mnu.edu.

RecycleFest: This event allows residents to recycle items such as bicycles, athletic shoes, cell phones, crayons, rechargable batteries, keys, tennis balls, hearing aids and more, 9 a.m to noon City Hall, 220 SE Green St., Lee’s Summit, 816-969-1800.

April 14

Interfaith Workshop: Students and adults will interact and learn skills for finding common ground on which to build collaborative efforts of social action, 6 to 8 p.m., Cleveland University, 10850 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, free.

April 15

Onward Day: Faith, Love and Walk: Aim is to embrace our diversity and unite as a community, stand against hate, gather for love, faith and kindness, food trucks, charities and music will be part of the event, 6 p.m., National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, walk@givesevendays.org.

April 17

CAPS Documentary Screening: Film chronicles the student impact of the CAPS profession-based education model and its growth across the country, 6 to 8 p.m., AMC Town Center, 11701 Nall Ave., Leawood, 913-239-5900 or www.wherestudentslead.com.

April 20

Easter Egg Hunt: Eggstra-ordinary celebration for friends and neighbors to enjoy, includes a petting zoo, inflatables, games, picture with Easter bunny and more, 10 a.m. to noon, LifeBridge Church, 6601 Monticello Road, Shawnee.

Second Annual Easter Egg Scramble: Bring your pet to hunt down eggs filled with a treat or puzzle to be redeemed, also get a photo taken with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Treats Unleashed, 4209 W. 119th, Leawood, $5, http://bit.ly2TdBpHK.

April 24

Lunch and Learn: Learn about iconic 1920s fashion, Kansas State University Costume and Textile Museum Curator Marla Day will talk about the daring changes, 11:30 a.m., Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, $5, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

April 25

Lunch and Learn: Hear one man’s story about escaping the Holocaust, participants are invited to join Moshe Borenstein’s biographical tale, which begins in 1936 Poland when Nazism was on the rise, 11:30 a.m., Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, $18 residents, $2 others, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

Job & Resource Fair: Meet and connect with hiring managers and organizations who are recruiting for jobs, skilled, unskilled, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W 85th St., Overland Park.

April 26

50 Plus Day Trip: Visit Missouri State penitentiary with former inmate Darryl Burton and hear how he was wrongly convicted and spent years in jail, includes transportation, lunch and tour, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, $91, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

April 27

Taste of Shawnee: Featuring the best of Shawnee restaurants, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, 3 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee.

Mildale Community Day: Participants will have access to the 158-acre site, arts and crafts activities, bring bait and tackle to practice your catch-and-release fishing, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 35250 W. 199th St. Edgerton, 913-826-2957.

Superhero Day: Aimed at ages 3 to 6 with an adult, costumes are encouraged for this action-packed morning, activities include a scavenger hunt, art activities, a photo activity and a goody bag, 10 a.m., Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park, $6, 913-831-3359 or www.jcprd.com.

Arts and Crafts Sale: Stop by and find a gift for Mother’s Day, includes kids’ caps, scarves, jewelry, soap, jewelry photography, garden, art, purses and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Round Hill Clubhouse, 8932 Maple Circle, Overland Park, ELAND8693@mypacks.net.

Beyond the Bowl-evard: A bowling tournament hosted by Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson counties, proceeds to go to support Care Beyond the Boulevards mission, quality medical and mental health care, and support to the homeless and under-served, team of four, St. John’s Catholic Club, 414 Barnett Ave., Kansas City Kansas, www.eventbrite.com.

Jackie Stiles Comes to Kansas City: Girls basketball clinic for grades 4 to 8, Jackie will speak on the topic of hard work and resiliency, this event in in honor of Tracy Long a longtime KC resident who died of cancer, 3 to 4 p.m. clinic, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. speech, Whitmore Playground, 1444 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas.

May 4-5

Guadalupe Centers Cinco de Mayo Fiesta 2019: Food, music, local vendors, petting zoo, inflatables, also featuring an all women Mariachi band from Texas,11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 4 and noon to 9 p.m. May 5, Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., free.

May 4

PurpleStride Kansas City 2019: Join in to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, 8 a.m to 2 p.m., Frank A Theis Park, Kansas City, support.pancan.org.

Seventh Annual Troost Jazz & Soul Experience: Featuring live music by local musicians, food, dancing, auction items for bid, proceeds to benefit reconciliation services, 7 to 11 p.m., The Midland, 1228 Main St., Kansas City, www.rs.3101.org.

May 5

Alzheimer’s Support Group Overland Park: Share information and provide support to one another, obtain information, learn coping strategies, 4 to 5:30 p.m., St. Thomas Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch, Overland Park, 913-831-3888.

The Overland Park Orchestra: The program features a Kansas City Premiere of Cassini Overture by Timothy Micheal Rolls along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony, 5 p.m., Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St. Overland Park, free.

Cinco de Mayo: Party winery style, serving famous wine-o-rites, taco, food truck, live music and games for all to enjoy, noon to 6 p.m., KC Wine Company Vineyard 7 Winery, 13875 S. Gardner Road, Olathe.

May 11

Lenexa Art Fair: Browse handcrafted art from more than 50 area artists while listening to live jazz music and sipping on wine and beer, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lenexa Commons, 17101 W. 87th St., Parkway, Lenexa, www.lenexa.com/artfair.

May 15

Fourth Annual Trivia PAWsuit Night: Dinner a demo and friendly competition of trivia, proceeds go to K9s and their handlers, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Barn, 1184 Lackman Road, Lenexa, www.going2thedogs.org

May 18

Fourth Annual Weston WineFest: Enjoy wine samples from 10 area wineries while enjoying live music and fantastic food, noon to 7 p.m., Pirtle Winery, 502 Spring St., Weston, $25, www.eventbrite.com.

24th Annual Turkey Festival: All you can eat pancake breakfast along with pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, much more for the entire family to enjoy, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Antioch Park, Shelter house #1, 6501 Antioch, Merriam.

Legislative Breakfast: Designed to inform the community and business owners, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Doubletree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $25 members, $30 others, 913-491-3600 or emurray@opchamber.org.