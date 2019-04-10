Gardner Police promote FBI Child ID, a tool to help police locate missing kids

A section of Santa Fe Street was closed from Feb. 11 to early April for construction of a tunnel to the new Johnson County Courthouse. Courtesy photo

FBI app quickens search for missing children

The Gardner Police Department is promoting an FBI-developed application called FBI Child ID, a secure tool that quickly assists the police in locating a missing child.

Child ID allows parents to electronically store photos and other vital information about their children – such as height, weight, hair color and eye color – that they can access immediately and share with police.

“In the horrific case that someone’s child goes missing, this tool permits parents to quickly email pertinent information to Gardner police, activating an immediate search,” said Gardner Police Chief Jim Pruetting. “Without this existing information, officers will have to invest time in collecting data about the child and every minute is precious when you’re looking for a missing person.”

The information is stored on the phone, and is not released to anyone until parents send it to the authorities.

The free app is available on iPhones and Androids. It also can be found at fbi.gov/news/apps/child-id-app.

Gardner residents should use ChildID@gardnerkansas.gov when completing their child’s profile but should not use the SEND notification tab until needed.

Santa Fe Street reopens early in Olathe

Santa Fe Street in downtown Olathe, which had been closed for construction of a tunnel to the new Johnson County Courthouse, reopened nearly two weeks ahead of schedule in time for morning rush hour on April 8.

Santa Fe was closed Feb. 11 between Chestnut Street and Kansas Avenue. Tunnels are used to transport inmates securely to their court hearings.

Garmin Marathon is April 13

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be patient the morning of April 13, because the 17th annual Garmin Marathon will put a lot of runners on the street.

The event begins at 6:45 a.m., starting and finishing on Ridgeview Road, just east of the Garmin headquarters on 151st Street.

To allow runners to safely pass, there will be intermittent intersection, walking trail and road closures from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route information can be found at OzRun.org.

Forest View school to mark 10th year

Forest View Elementary School invites all current and former students, families and staff members to a 10th anniversary celebration on April 18 at the school, 12567 S. Canyon Drive in Olathe.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m., preceded by a photo of current and former staffers at 5:30.

Organizers are planning a museum with artifacts from the school’s 10 years, as well as an opened time capsule. Photo booths, photo displays and student artwork will be highlighted.

Young writers achieve national honors

Three students at Olathe North High School have earned medals in the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Katelyn Gillette received a gold medal for flash fiction, while Paiton Stith earned a gold medal for a sci-fi/fantasty story, a silver medal for flash fiction and a silver medal for another sci-fi/fantasy story. Renee Born was awarded a silver medal for her short story.

All are juniors.

“When you are recognized at the national level for the Scholastics Art & Writing Awards you have accomplished an outstanding goal,” Olathe North Principal Jason Herman said.

Easter weekend in Olathe

Celebrate Olathe will usher in Easter weekend with an egg hunt at 5:30 p.m. April 19 at Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road.

Kids and families can meet Joey the Bunny, visit a photo booth and purchase food truck fare. Parking for the free event will be available at Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie Road.

Then, during the annual Easter Egg Plunge that starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20, kids can dive and swim for thousands of Easter eggs in the three pools at the Olathe Community Center at Stagecoach Park. Eggs can be redeemed for treat-filled goodie bags, and certain special eggs can be exchanged for prizes.

Once all the eggs are found, families can stay for a swim. Registration is $10 for Olathe residents and $15 for non-residents. Sign up through the calendar listing at olatheks.org.

At the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, visitors can celebrate Easter in 1860s style from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20 by tasting a hot cross bun, smashing an Easter egg and learning about Oschter Haws, the original Easter bunny. Those Victorian activities will supplement the regular living history activities such as gardening, blacksmithing and cookstove demonstrations.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 11, Olathe residents receive $2 off each admission. Mahaffie is at 1200 E. Kansas City Road.

Household hazardous waste disposal

Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.

The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.

For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.

Pitch, Hit and Run next weekend

The official skills competition of Major League Baseball is coming next weekend to Oregon Trail Park at 1100 S. Robinson Drive in Olathe.

Pitch, Hit and Run starts at 8:30 a.m. April 20 and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14.

Participants can demonstrate their pitching, batting and base-running prowess, and perhaps advance toward the national finals. Register before April 19 at pitchhitrun.leagueapps.com.